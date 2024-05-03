‘Taking Out Her Trash’: The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Trolls Media For Coverage Of Her And Gerry Turner’s Divorce

Theresa Nist fell in love and got married in front of millions of people on national TV as the very first winner of The Golden Bachelor. Unfortunately for her, that means there are millions of people who feel personally invested in her and Gerry Turner’s divorce , which they announced on Good Morning America just three months after exchanging vows. It clearly hasn’t been an easy time, but Theresa is keeping her head up, even firing a shot at the media with a hilarious post after a tabloid posted unflattering pictures of her taking out her trash.

Looking all cute in a paisley babydoll dress, Theresa Nist shared several images to Instagram of her posing with a small trash can inside her home, as she trolled certain media sites for recent coverage of “The Golden Divorce” and their interest in photographing Theresa “taking out her trash.” Check out the pics:

While some assumed that Theresa Nist was literally trashing Gerry Turner — an easy mistake to make, given that at least one former contestant feels she “dodged a bullet” — the post actually appears to be a clapback to The Sun article that displayed photos of the “downcast” septuagenarian in her pajamas as she took out the trash outside of her New Jersey home.

It couldn’t have felt very good when Theresa saw the article, but I love her taking the high road and allowing herself to have a little fun with it. The caption is absolutely hilarious too, as she makes note of her makeup and where her phone was, just as the tabloid story did. In an apparent reference to The Sun writing that “only a paper plate could be seen sticking out the top of the bin,” Theresa Nist wrote that in the new pics, “The trash can appeared to be empty.”

Theresa Nist has received a lot of support from her co-stars on The Golden Bachelor since announcing her breakup, and they showed up again in the comments of her trash can pics to give the New Jersey resident props for the self-deprecating post. Contestant Joan Vassos wrote:

Theresa, this is gold!

Runner-up Leslie Fhima — who many think may be the star of the upcoming premiere season of The Golden Bachelorette — told Theresa Nist that she “did good,” and in a separate comment she laughed:

Omg this is the best!!!❤️😂 I love you.

Theresa responded to Leslie Fhima, giving a peek into her true feelings about The Sun’s photos, as she told her friend that the “article with those pictures was just horrible.”

Susie Evans — who faced her share of public criticism after she ended up with Clayton Echard on his controversial season of The Bachelor — also sent her support to Theresa NIst, writing:

You’re so funny for this Theresa!! 😂😂😂 I love to see you poking fun at the paparazzi! Can we also just take a minute to say how creepy it is people were photographing you outside of your home and without consent. You’re handling all of this so well! ❤️

As rumors have continued to spread about what happened between Gerry Turner and his bride to end their marriage after just three months, The Golden Bachelor’s daughter Angie opened up about the “rage and cruelty” that their family has seen since the divorce announcement. Theresa’s daughter Jen Woolston suggested in the comments that even though her mom was choosing to have a sense of humor about it, Theresa’s initial reaction to The Sun’s photos “wasn’t pretty,” and she asked the paparazzi to “please stay away.”