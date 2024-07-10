ABC Fall Schedule Sets Premiere Dates For Kaitlin Olson's New Show, The Golden Bachelorette And Returning Hits Like Grey's Anatomy

Though 2024’s Summer TV schedule is not quite halfway over with, networks are hoping to stoke audiences’ excitement for the return of Fall TV. With NBC having just revealed the return dates for its Law & Order dramas and more, ABC has now entered the fray with a list of new and returning shows debuting in September and beyond, including Kaitlin Olson’s new dramedy , the return of Grey’s Anatomy for its landmark 21st season, and more.

With quite a few shows being held back for midseason arrivals, which I’ll get to lower down, ABC unveiled what viewers can first expect once the Fall TV season officially kicks off. (Okay, so it technically starts with NCAA football’s return on Saturday, August 24, but we’re talking about traditional primetime fare here.) Check out the first batch of premiere dates and times below.

Tuesday, September 17

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 - 8:00 p.m. (simulcast via Disney+ subscription )

High Potential series premiere - 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 18

The Golden Bachelorette series premiere - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 26

9-1-1 Season 8 - 8:00 p.m.

Doctor Odyssey series premiere - 9:00 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy Season 21 - 10:00 p.m.

Looks like ABC is hopeful about giving Kaitlin Olson her first leading role outside of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia since Fox's hilariously lowbrow comedy The Mick, whose cancellation fans are still mourning. From Daredevil and Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard, the show centers on a suburban mom whose genius IQ leads to a unique partnership of sorts with a local detective played by Daniel Sunjata, with co-stars such as Javicia Leslie and Judy Reyes.

Dancing with the Stars remains a ratings winner for the network, which brought it back to linear TV after a single season as a streaming exclusive. So hopefully that audience will stick around for the comedic procedural.

Then there's the first episode of the highly anticipated Bachelor Nation spinoff The Golden Bachelorette, with lead Joan Vassos hoping to avoid Gerry Turner's setbacks that led to his break-up. The new show is getting a 90-minute runtime instead of the usual hour, which marks a sign of confidence for that show as well.

With Station 19 no longer on the docket for Thursdays, ABC is bringing in new drama Doctor Odyssey to partner up with new seasons of 9-1-1 and Grey's Anatomy. The latter will be bringing back former star Ellen Pompeo for more episodes than the prior season, which will likely be a relief for those missing Meredith's signature brand of drama.

As far as the new show goes, Doctor Odyssey stars Joshua Jackson as a newly recruited doctor for a luxury cruise line, where he'll lead a limited medical team in handling unique cases while on the water. Also co-starring Don Johnson, the series hails from Ryan Murphy, so you know it'll be completely over-the-top to pair nicely with 9-1-1's larger-than-life disasters.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now check out the latter half of the Fall TV dates.

Sunday, September 29

America's Funniest Home Videos Season 35 - 7:00 p.m.

The Wonderful World of Disney - 8:01 p.m.

Monday, October 7

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 5 - 8:00 p.m.

Press Your Luck Season 5 - 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 9

Abbott Elementary Season 4 - 9:30 p.m.

Scamanda series premiere - 10:02 p.m.

Friday, October 18

Shark Tank Season 16 - 8:00 p.m.

Not too much outside the norm here, with lots of unscripted fare on the way, from celebrity-infused game shows to business pitches to the debut of the docu-series Scamanda. The latter, based on the podcast of the same name, is a true crime tale about a Christian mom and blogger who faked a cancer diagnosis and pretended she was dying for nearly a decade.

Wednesday nights will also feature the return of Abbott Elementary for its fourth season. That said, there are still several spots left in ABC's lineup that evening to fill out with presumably three more comedies to take the place of the vacating regular The Conners for its shortened final season.

It's also worth noting that the upcoming season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will feature a return from now-retired host Pat Sajak, who will provide his final spins. And that this season of The Wonderful World of Disney will feature the network debuts of The Little Mermaid's live-action adaptation, Haunted Mansion, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Hocus Pocus 2, and more.

And now here's a quick list of the shows that fans will be waiting until early 2025 to check out new seasons from:

The Conners

The Rookie

Will Trent

American Idol

Celebrity Jeopardy!

What Would You Do?

Extreme Makeover Home Edition

Stay tuned for more updates coming for both the midseason premieres and all the favorites that will be back in just a few months.