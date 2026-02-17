Yes, Rupert Grint Went ‘Straight Back To ‘99’ When The Harry Potter TV Cast Was Revealed

There are major franchises, and then there's the global appeal of the Wizarding World. The Harry Potter movies are a big reason for this, alongside the books, theme parks, stage plays, video games, and the developing TV show (which will be streaming with a HBO Max subscription). Actor Rupert Grint famously played Ron Weasley throughout all eight movies, and revealed he went "straight back to '99" upon seeing the trio of young leading actors get announced.

What we know about the Harry Potter TV show is limited, but fans of the novels are expecting a more accurate book to screen adaptation. In an interview with Variety about his career, Grint shared what it was like seeing the casting announcement for the new Harry, Hermione, and Ron. In his words:

When they were announced, it really took me straight back to ’99. Because it was such an exciting time. I do wish them all the best — it’s such a fun journey. But it’s quite strange and surreal. But it really didn’t feel that long ago that we wrapped.

Honestly, this makes a ton of sense. The Harry Potter cast grew up before our eyes, and landing the role back in 1999 would start a long journey in Hogwarts. So it's understandable that Grint was brought back when the new leading actors were announced. One has to assume their lives are going to change drastically as well.

Despite Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 premiering back in 2011, the franchise's actors remain synonymous with their magical roles. Rupert Grint has worked in plenty of TV, film, and stage projects since then, but he's still Ron. Later in the same interview, he shared what it was like filming those movies for a decade, getting honest with:

It’s a long time, and there are definitely periods where you want to get out it. It’s a sacrifice, especially when you’re young. But I have no regrets. It was a great time and I think they’ll have lots of good people around looking after them.

I have to assume that the new cast might end up feeling similarly, especially given how long they'll be playing their roles in the Harry Potter TV show. We'll just have to wait and see as they grow up along with their signature characters.

I have to wonder if Grint would have any advice about becoming famous as a young person to Alastair Stout, who is taking on the role of Ron. It's currently unclear if they've had any contact.

Anticipation for the Potter series is building, but unfortunately it's not expected to arrive as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Instead the show, which is still filming its first season, is expected to be released sometime in 2027. But that gives folks time to re-read the books in preparation.