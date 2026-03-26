HBO’s Harry Potter May Have Just Confirmed The TV Show’s Time Period, And I Love The Change From The Movies

The wizarding world is coming to the small screen before the end of the 2026 TV schedule, with the arrival of HBO’s Harry Potter TV show in time for the holiday season this year. The first teaser was full of all the nostalgia and magic that longtime fans of Harry and Co. could wish for, and it came with confirmation that the first season will be stylized as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The two-minute release also may have confirmed when exactly the series will be set, and the choice could be more faithful to the source material and a nice departure from the film franchise.

The seven-book saga penned by J.K. Rowling was set between 1991 - 1998, while the eight-movie franchise seemingly took place more or less in real time with the releases between 2001-2011. That’s not to say that each film opened with a calendar to show the precise dates, but the glimpses of the non-magical Muggle world definitely tracked with the early aughts more than the early ‘90s. Based on the looks at the Muggle world in the Harry Potter teaser, Harry’s first trip to Hogwarts will happen in the ‘90s.

You just have to keep an eye out for details that could be clues the first of which comes just over 30 seconds into the teaser with a look at the letter that will open Harry’s eyes to the world of magic for the first time. It shows that the stamp cost 24p, and The Great Britain Philatelic Society lists the same price for stamps sold in 1991. It’s blurry and definitely not the focus of the shot, but it’s there. Take a look:

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(Image credit: HBO)

Normally, something like the cost of a stamp might be so minor as to seem like a continuity error, but that’s unlikely to be the case considering the current price of stamps in the U.K. is £1.80. I wouldn’t blame any Brits who would want to make the switch from stamped snail mail to owl mail if they have to send many letters at that price!

Another possible clue to the era is blurry and off-center from Harry’s ride with Hagrid on the London Underground, but also pretty telling. Check the lower right-hand corner below:

(Image credit: HBO)

If you remember listening to music before the advent of smart phones, iPods, and even CD players, you might recognize the bright yellow device as what appears to be a Sony Sports Walkman. According to the website for The Victoria and Albert Museum, a yellow Sony Sports Walkman that looks an awful lot like the one in the Harry Potter teaser was made in 1990. Whoever the person on the Tube is, they seem to have their hands on some of the latest cassette tape technology… assuming the HBO show is indeed starting out the main story in 1991.

Plus, I have to say after just looking at scenes set in the Dursley home at #4 Privet Drive, I get a very early ‘90s vibe from Vernon, Petunia, their glasses, and the wallpaper.

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(Image credit: Aidan Monaghan/HBO)

It remains to be seen if and when we’ll get the official confirmation about when the show is taking place. Still, with all the visual similarities to the films, changing the time period could be a good way to set the show apart. As a book reader from childhood who definitely isn't a diehard fan of the films, I think the show could be much better if it doesn’t seem like a carbon copy of what came before. (All eight are currently available streaming with an HBO Max subscription.)

Plus, setting it in the early ‘90s could head off any fans reigniting the conversation about how Harry’s adventures could have been a lot easier with Muggle technology and smart phones. There’s still an argument to be made that the wizards and witches of Great Britain would do better to switch to pens and pencils rather than fuss around with quill and ink, though.

In all seriousness, it might not matter all that much in the grand scheme of things when Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is set. While the TV show will have more time to include book scenes that were cut from the movies, I’m assuming that the vast majority of the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation will be set in the wizarding world well away from Sony Walkmans and stamp costs.

You’ll be able to check out Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone when it premieres on Christmas 2026 by tuning in to HBO or streaming via HBO Max.