The Irrational: Alec And Marisa Are Off The Clock In Formalwear In New Episode Clip, But The Fun Won't Last
Alec and Marisa are looking fancy!
The second season of The Irrational wasted no time in the fall 2024 TV schedule in resolving the cliffhanger from the Season 1 finale, and the first few episodes have had Alec overcoming obstacles in his relationship with Rose and Marisa moving up in the FBI. An exclusive clip (seen above) from the new episode on October 29 reveals that the former spouses won't have work on the mind when they attend a wedding, but taking a break from murder investigations won't last too long.
The new episode on October 29 is called "Formal Ties," and it's not hard to see why. The clip reveals that Rizwan rather than Rose has come along as Alec's plus one, while Marisa is flying solo after the death of Jace, who was not – as I once suspected – a bad guy last season. Alec and Marisa share some sweet moments reminiscing about their own wedding while attending the nuptials their high-value friend's daughter.
Still, based on the episode description from NBC, it's likely only a matter of time before the night goes off the rails. Here's a taste of what to expect:
Would it really be The Irrational if Alec and Marisa's night off wasn't crashed in some way, shape, or form by murder? It should be interesting to see if the wedding guests will be locked into the foreign embassy, which would presumably mean that Alec and Co. wouldn't be able to rely on Kylie, Phoebe, or any of the rest in person. On the other hand, that scenario could also mean Alec and Marisa spending an entire murder investigation in formalwear, which would certainly be fun to see!
All in all, it looks like "Formal Ties" could branch out from the usual format of The Irrational, and the promo suggests that Alec, Marisa, and presumably Rizwan are in for an intense ride before this particular case can be closed. Take a look:
Like the exclusive episode clip, the promo doesn't give away how much of the rest of the cast outside of the wedding attendees should be expected from "Formal Ties." It does appear, however, that Alec and Marisa's "night off" isn't going to remain "off" for too long. Whether or not there's time for more of an update on Marisa's new promotion remains to be seen, but I at least have my fingers crossed for the episode that seems likely to showcase the bond between the former husband and wife.
Tune in to NBC on Tuesday, October 29 at 10 p.m. ET for the "Formal Ties" episode of The Irrational, following the latest episode of The Voice. You can also revisit the full first season and first episodes of Season 2 so far streaming with a Peacock subscription now. If you do prefer streaming to watching live on NBC, the newest episodes will arrive on Peacock next day.
