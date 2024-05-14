Kelly Clarkson Would Like Everyone To Stop Calling Her Out For Ozempic Use, Thank You Very Much

It’s been a big year of rebuilding for Kelly Clarkson , as she released a new album and moved from Los Angeles to New York City with her two kids and daytime talk show. Her zip code isn’t the only change she’s made, either, as regular viewers of The Kelly Clarkson Show can plainly see that the host has lost quite a bit of weight . After months of rumors that she’s been using Ozempic , Clarkson addressed the issue again on her show May 13, insisting that’s not what her doctor prescribed.

Weight loss was the topic of conversation when Whoopi Goldberg visited The Kelly Clarkson Show, as The View moderator said she’s lost enough pounds to equal “almost two people” with the Type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro. Kelly Clarkson said she, too, was on medication that was helping her, but she again denied being on Ozempic. She told Goldberg:

Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad.

Kelly Clarkson, who told her audience she is 5’3 and a half, said she got up to 203 pounds — possibly due to an alleged unhealthy relationship with food that plagued her at the beginning of her career and then again during her long divorce from Brandon Blackstock — before finally taking her doctor’s advice. The former coach of The Voice said:

My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ I was afraid, and everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else. But it’s something that aids in helping break down the sugar. Obviously my body doesn’t do it right.

Hopefully Kelly Clarkson admitting that she is using medication — just not Ozempic — to help her body function in a healthy way will put an end to the rumors. The diabetes medication has become controversial lately, as many celebrities and others have been using it to shed pounds.

Kelly Clarkson has addressed her weight loss, joking on her talk show that she’s “ sexier in New York .” Earlier this year she did say she was finally following her doctor’s orders but as for how she’d lost the weight, she credited walking around New York City and a high-protein diet. She also noted that she’s been into infrared saunas and had done a cold plunge. Sources reported that she’s limited her carb intake and has added a cardio-heavy workout into her weekly routine.

Regardless of how Kelly Clarkson is dropping the weight, what’s important is that she’s listening to her doctor and addressing her health concerns, and she certainly looks happy doing it. You can continue to catch the American Idol alum weekdays on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Check your local listings for when it plays in your area, and also be sure to check out our 2024 TV schedule for all of the upcoming premieres.