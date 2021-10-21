Who Is The Masked Singer's Skunk? Here's Our Best Guess

Spoilers ahead for the October 20 episode of The Masked Singer on Fox.

The Masked Singer Season 6 took a trip through time in its latest episode, and fans got a blast from the past with the elimination of The Hamster, also known as actor and former Saturday Night Live cast member Rob Schneider. Group A lost its resident jokester but kept some of its most talented competitors. Their success in making it to another week means we still have time to figure out the identities of the remaining Group A singers, though we don’t need any more time to reveal the identity of the Skunk.

The Skunk is undoubtedly a frontrunner to win Season 6 of The Masked Singer, but who is it? Our best guess so far is that it’s the R&B singer and actress Faith Evans after evaluating the clues and evidence.

(Image credit: Fox)

The ‘Seoul Train’ Is A Clever Twist On Soul Train

The Skunk’s first clue package on The Masked Singer featured her on a train with a ticket to Seoul, South Korea, in her hand. Despite speculation from the panel, it feels more likely the clue had nothing to do with location but rather the Soul Train Awards. Evans received the Lady of Soul award from the program in 2018, which would explain its significance to her.

(Image credit: Fox)

Faith Evans Missed A Chance To Speak To Biggie Smalls The Night He Died

The Skunk’s third clue package revealed that she had a chance to speak to somebody she loved one night at a party but never got the opportunity to speak to them again. To me, this feels like a clear nod to Faith Evans’ final encounter with her then-estranged husband, Biggie Smalls, at a party, in which she declined to go over and speak to him (via Yahoo! ). The Notorious B.I.G. died later that night in a drive-by shooting . The story is so specific, it almost has to be the one that The Masked Singer contestant is talking about, though it’s possible I’m wrong.

(Image credit: Fox)

The Skunk Sounds Like Faith Evans

One of the hardest things about being a talented singer on The Masked Singer is that oftentimes your voice can only stay hidden for so long. Grammy-winning singers are often pegged by fans because of their voices, and Faith Evans is no exception . She’s had hits on the radio and a distinctive voice that’s hard not to hear anytime Skunk takes the stage. That alone should solidify Evans as Skunk, but there is one more piece of evidence to consider.

(Image credit: Fox)

Faith Evans Originally Went To College But Dropped Out After Getting Pregnant

The Skunk’s second clue package talked about how she started off in college, but life pulled her in another direction and her career in a different path. Evans attended Fordham University with an intention to study marketing but left after a year to give birth to her first daughter. Evans then transitioned into a career of music and acting, which while different than marketing, worked out very well for her in the long run.