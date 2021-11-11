Who The Masked Singer's Pepper Thinks Deserves To Win Season 6

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6’s reveal of The Pepper. Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer said goodbye to one of its more talented competitors in Season 6, and while I’d argue The Pepper had the skills to win it all, things didn’t shake out that way. Pepper was unmasked and revealed to be pop singer Natasha Bedingfield , who revealed in an interview with CinemaBlend who she thinks deserves to win following her exit.

I spoke to Natasha Bedingfield following the airing of her elimination on The Masked Singer, and we spoke about the talented competitors that still remain in Season 6. Considering her accolades, I asked Bedingfield if there were any competitors she was impressed by in Group A and who she’d be rooting for throughout the rest of the season. Bedingfield dropped two names in her response but had some really glowing praise for someone who fans have talked about all season: The Bull.

Well, I heard The Bull singing in the dressing room, I was like 'Wow,' because he sang like a more boy band kind of song? He must have been trying to disguise himself so his song was very ordinary sounding and then I heard him doing all these incredible runs. And then the next show he did [amazing] and you're like 'Oh wow, he's incredible.' So I think he's amazing, and Skunk. I mean, she just feels like a proper legend to me. So, I honestly don't mind losing to either of those two because I do think that they're incredible singers, and some of the runs that The Bull was doing? I couldn't do that.

Natasha Bedingfield was blown away by The Bull, which isn’t too much of a surprise. The Bull delivers high energy and big performances each week on The Masked Singer, which isn’t too surprising if the person beneath the mask is who many believe him to be . Bedingfield also had some positive words for The Skunk, and if our guess on her identity is correct , she's right on the money about her being a “proper legend.”

Overall, Natasha Bedingfield was very high on her experience on The Masked Singer. The British singer, who first made waves back in 2004 with her album Unwritten, complimented the overall experience and how it’s so vastly different than the usual things a performing artist does when they prepare to sing on stage.

It is a crazy show! I mean, you cannot go in there kind of trying to hold on to a shred of your own composure. You just have to go with it. You really have to just let go, release your inhibitions, as my song says, and go with the flow because it's just like, it's madness. And if anyone was a little O.C.D., it'd just be really hard to handle. You gotta let go of that, and it's fun as an artist to do that because we do have glam teams, and managers, and all these people around us trying to keep the brand [together]. It can get very 'J Lo.' Everything about [Jennifer Lopez] is so excellent, it just really is. And it's fun to actually go in [The Masked Singer], and you're gonna take your mask off, and your hair gonna be really messy, and you have to accept that.

The Masked Singer isn’t quite as manicured as a stage performance most singers have, but according to Natasha Bedingfield, that’s not at all a bad thing . I mean, I’m sure there’s plenty of times it’s awesome to be treated like Jennifer Lopez as well, but how often does one get to wear a mask while Ken Jeong spurts nonsensical guesses at them ?