Who The Masked Singer's Pepper Thinks Deserves To Win Season 6
By Mick Joest last updated
The Masked Singer's Pepper spoke to CinemaBlend about her favorites from the season.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6’s reveal of The Pepper. Read at your own risk!
The Masked Singer said goodbye to one of its more talented competitors in Season 6, and while I’d argue The Pepper had the skills to win it all, things didn’t shake out that way. Pepper was unmasked and revealed to be pop singer Natasha Bedingfield, who revealed in an interview with CinemaBlend who she thinks deserves to win following her exit.
I spoke to Natasha Bedingfield following the airing of her elimination on The Masked Singer, and we spoke about the talented competitors that still remain in Season 6. Considering her accolades, I asked Bedingfield if there were any competitors she was impressed by in Group A and who she’d be rooting for throughout the rest of the season. Bedingfield dropped two names in her response but had some really glowing praise for someone who fans have talked about all season: The Bull.
Natasha Bedingfield was blown away by The Bull, which isn’t too much of a surprise. The Bull delivers high energy and big performances each week on The Masked Singer, which isn’t too surprising if the person beneath the mask is who many believe him to be. Bedingfield also had some positive words for The Skunk, and if our guess on her identity is correct, she's right on the money about her being a “proper legend.”
Overall, Natasha Bedingfield was very high on her experience on The Masked Singer. The British singer, who first made waves back in 2004 with her album Unwritten, complimented the overall experience and how it’s so vastly different than the usual things a performing artist does when they prepare to sing on stage.
The Masked Singer isn’t quite as manicured as a stage performance most singers have, but according to Natasha Bedingfield, that’s not at all a bad thing. I mean, I’m sure there’s plenty of times it’s awesome to be treated like Jennifer Lopez as well, but how often does one get to wear a mask while Ken Jeong spurts nonsensical guesses at them?
The Pepper will not win The Masked Singer, obviously, but fans can tune into Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET to see which remaining competitor will ultimately win it all. Natasha Bedingfield may be onto something in her praise for The Bull, but as of now, my money is on The Queen of Hearts.
