Who Is The Masked Singer's Queen Of Hearts? Here's Our Best Guess

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer’s Group A semifinals. Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer Season 6 cut not one but two competitors in its latest episode, drastically reducing the remaining pool of costumed contestants who can win. With the Pepper and Jester unmasked as notable singers Natasha Bedingfield and Johnny Rotten, we’ve officially exhausted our options of Group A contestants left to identify. Therefore, it’s time we look ahead to a Group B competitor I absolutely know the identity of: The Queen of Hearts.

The Queen of Hearts is a frontrunner in The Masked Singer thanks to her singing ability, and it’s no surprise given who I think she is. I feel that The Queen of Hearts is none other than iconic pop singer Jewel, and I think fans will agree after reading the evidence behind it.

(Image credit: Fox )

The Queen Of Hearts Is Literally Shaped Like A Jewel

At first glance, The Masked Singer’s Queen of Hearts may look like the average sentient heart with one eyeball. Take a closer look though, and see that the body of the suit has distinctive cuts shaping the heart, not unlike one would find on a diamond or other polished gemstone. In short, Queen of Hearts looks like a jewel, which in addition to all the phenomenal singing , seems like an obvious indicator that she’s Jewel. Costumes for contestants aren’t always clues to their identity, but when they are, they can be pretty on the nose .

(Image credit: Fox)

Jewel Has A Connection To The Wizard Of Oz And Alice In Wonderland

The Queen of Hearts’ first clue package on The Masked Singer was loaded with imagery from Alice in Wonderland and The Wizard of Oz, both of which line up with key facts about Jewel. Jewel made a studio album titled Goodbye Alice in Wonderland, and the Queen of Hearts is the name of a villain in the story. As for the appearance of a guy who looked like the Tin Man, Jewel played Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz in Concert: Dreams Come True in 1995.

(Image credit: Fox)

In The Masked Singer’s rundown of facts about Season 6’s competitors, one interesting note stuck out. One of this season’s contestants made out with actor Sean Penn , which created a list of people who could feasibly be on the Fox series based on their past history with Penn. Well, it turns out Jewel dated Penn back in 1995 after the actor split from actress Robin Wright , who he’d later go on to marry. Jewel and Penn’s relationship came and went, but I don’t think it’s crazy to think the two shared a passionate kiss during their time together. Therefore, the clues all align, and I’m 100% convinced Jewel is The Queen of Hearts.