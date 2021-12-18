The Masked Singer's Bull Reveals The Sweet Item They Got to Keep Following The Season Finale

Spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6 finale lie ahead.

Well, it finally happened – the Bull and Queen of Hearts battled it out for Masked Singer supremacy. While both contestants put on a show, it was the latter who came out on top. In the process, viewers finally found out the Bull’s true identity – renaissance man and entertainer Todrick Hall. Following his elimination, the Season 6 runner-up revealed the sweet item he kept from the singing competition.

The entertainer's name had seemingly been on the tips of everyone’s tongues since the season began, as it was hard overlook his signature showmanship and expansive musical repertoire. The Glee alum really couldn’t hide his love for everything grandiose. Doing full dance routines while singing in his costume came naturally to the multihyphenate, as he seemed to be one with the Bull. That connection led to him making a special request of The Masked Singer team, as he spilled to Entertainment Tonight:

I begged the producers, over and over, to get the costume. And I don’t mean to make all the other contestants before me jealous, but I am going to be the first person ever from The Masked Singer to get to keep their costume.

When it comes to this show, keeping your costume is a huge deal. Usually, the over-the-top suits become part of the Fox series’ backstage display or traveling exhibits after the season finishes. So the television personality must’ve made an excellent pitch for the producers to agree to let him keep his. Believe it or not, this actually wasn’t the first time Todrick Hall made such a request. He said about his growing costume collection:

I’m a huge costume collector. I have Kristin Chenoweth’s Glenda costume from Wicked. I have Idina Menzel’s original costume from Wicked, and all of the costumes I’ve ever worn on Broadway. It’s kind of my thing. … When I do a show, I negotiate that I get to keep whatever I wear. So, this is going to go into the library or museum of Todrick Hall’s Incredible Costumes.

So the Bull just became another keepsake in his impressive collection of stage wardrobes. But it's clear that for the singer-songwriter, these mementos aren't just costumes. They represent memories of fun times and huge milestones in his booming career, and it's nice that he's found a way to preserve them. I can't think of a better way for someone to mark how far they've come in their career. With so many in his possession, one can only hope that he'll consider opening that museum someday.

Even though he came in second place, Todrick Hall should be proud that he showed up and showed out for every performance as did Season 6 winner Jewel. Now that Season 6 is done, viewers can speculate on what cool surprises might come up during The Masked Singer Season 7. And it'll also be interesting to see if any future contestants also get to keep their duds.