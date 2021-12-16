How The Masked Singer’s Season 6 Finale Improved On Prior Seasons

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6’s finale. Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer Season 6 crowned its champion in the two-hour finale, and it was a showdown to remember between Bull and the Queen of Hearts. Bull put up a valiant effort, but in the end, the Group A finalist just couldn’t overcome the incredible singing power of Queen of Hearts. The Bull was unmasked and revealed to be singer and choreographer Todrick Hall , with the winner of The Masked Singer Season 6 being Jewel !

The Season 6 finale was thrilling not only because both Todrick Hall and Jewel are so talented, but also for an entirely unrelated reason. This Masked Singer’s season finale in and of itself was a vast improvement on past years' efforts, largely because it switched from advancing three competitors to two for the final round of performances, and the end result was better on so many levels.

The Masked Singer Season Finale Worked Better As A Head-To-Head Showdown

As mentioned, The Masked Singer typically brings three competitors to its season finale. Season 6 bucked that trend by never merging its Group A and B singers, and instead hosted a tournament-style showdown in which one representative from each side advanced to the finale. To me, this made The Masked Singer's final installment more of a true championship competition, which is a feeling I’ve wanted for years. The three-person format always felt unnecessary, as there has often been one finale competitor who didn’t really stand a chance of winning. Bull and Queen of Hearts were the strongest competitors of the season, so it made sense that pairing alone deserved to face off in the end.

A Two-Celeb Finale Felt Less Rushed

A personal pet peeve with The Masked Singer’s past finales is that they've often felt quite rushed once the actual performances are happening. Typically, a finale's first hour is spent rehashing the season, while the second hour is the meat and potatoes. And those 60 minutes tend to go by very quickly when there are still three competitors vying for the win, making things feel too ramped up despite the extended runtime. The producers nailed it with Season 6, though, giving each competitor the opportunity to perform twice, and viewers were even granted suitable interviews with, and reactions from, both Toddrick Hall and Jewel, which really helped seal the deal in making the finale feel special.

Will The Masked Singer Make This The Standard For Future Seasons?

I would love to see The Masked Singer make the Season 6 finale format the norm going forward, but obviously, we have no idea if that will happen. What I can say is that Season 6 featured roughly the same number of contestants as recent seasons, so I wouldn’t imagine there’s a reason this couldn’t potentially be the norm going forward. (Unless I'm the lone wolf here and the rest of the world hated the two-person focus.) With that said, The Masked Singer changes up its rules and twists the competition more than most TV shows of the same ilk, so there’s really no guarantee of anything becoming a permanent fixture on the show. With that said, I’ll remain optimistic and hope that the finale is as well-received by a majority of the fandom and encourages the producers to stick with it.