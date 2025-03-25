The Real Housewives Are Entering Their Reality Dating Game Show Era With New Show, And I Have One Hope For The Show

It’s been a big news day for fans of Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise. First, the Beverly Hills iteration is going to see a shake-up in its cast next season after Garcelle Beauvais announced she will be leaving the series. Now, fans are learning more about the latest Housewives spin-off set to air on the 2025 TV schedule: a reality dating game show style show called Love Hotel.

Despite being a reality television show enthusiast, I tend to aggressively avoid dating shows. Not even The Bachelor, one of the best reality shows of all time, has piqued my interest. However, after watching the trailer and being a fan of all things related toThe Real Housewives, I’m definitely going to have to check out Love Hotel.

Here’s What Fans Can Expect From Bravo’s New Show Love Hotel

Love Hotel will feature four Real Housewives stars from three franchises who haven’t had the best of luck in their love lives.

Shannon Beador from RHOC seemingly wants to put her tumultuous relationship with John Janssen, who is now dating recently fired cast member Alexis Bellino, behind her. Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby are ready to share the screen again as they both reenter the dating world. And former Real Housewives of New York turned The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy star Luann de Lesseps rounds out the cast, and she wants to find her third and final husband.

The four women will spend eight episodes living at the Grand Velas Boutique Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, while getting to know a group of eligible bachelors. The catch? There’s no set pool of contestants for each woman; instead, they’ll be sharing in a move that makes the show reminiscent of the widely successful Love Island.

Just like with The Real Housewives franchise and basically every dating show ever created, drama is a key component of the project, especially when both Beador and Bryant set their eyes on the same man. By the end of the eight-episode show, which is hosted by Joel Kim Booster, aka the “Love Concierge,” the women must decide if they’re checking out of the “Love Hotel” single or with the new love of their lives.

I Hope These Women Actually Find Authentic Love

Love Hotel definitely sounds entertaining, but for the sake of these four women who have already been through a lot, I really hope they find what they’re looking for. After all, dating shows don’t have the best track record when it comes to relationship longevity. Just look at The Bachelor franchise; out of the combined 50 seasons, per Cosmopolitan, only 27 couples are still together. And don’t even get me started on new dating shows like Love Island or Netflix’s Love Is Blind.

The bottom line is that a lot of people who agree to participate in a dating reality show are in it to get famous. I’d like to think that’s not going to be the case for the men pursuing the four Real Housewives stars in Love Hotel, but one can never be so sure. After all, the original franchise has already seen a slew of fame-hungry men chase after these successful women only to tear them down in the process.

Regardless of fans’ opinions on the four women participating in the show, they do deserve an epic love story. Or, at the very least, a caring significant other who actually wants to be with them for the right reasons.

Since Bravo already had a relationship with each of them before producing the show, I hope they brought that expertise to the casting table when hiring the men who will be vying for an epic romance. But then again, this is reality television so it can’t be too perfect, or it’ll be boring.

Love Hotel is set to premiere on Bravo on April 27 at 9 P.M. ET, and it will be available to stream for Peacock subscribers the following day.