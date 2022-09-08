The Rookie's Nathan Fillion Shared Request With Fans Ahead Of Season 5 Premiere, And His Former Castle Co-Star Had Jokes

TV fans are getting ready for the long-awaited Fall 2022 TV broadcast season, when a plethora of favorite shows finally return. Among those is ABC’s cop procedural The Rookie, and the stars have made sure to keep fans occupied by dropping behind-the-scenes content of the series and sharing new, official Season 5 content. In showing off the drama's new key art, star Nathan Fillion asked fans something pertaining to the upcoming season, and a Castle co-star of his couldn’t help but to join in with a silly response.

After ABC dropped a new poster for The Rookie, Fillion took to Instagram to have fans tell him three things they're doing to prepare for the new season. While there were plenty of responses from fans listing three things, Castle star Seamus Dever hopped on the train, and it’s pretty funny:

Hydrating, stretching, and doing deep sea breath training

Seamus Dever starred in ABC’s mystery crime drama as Detective Kevin Ryan alongside Nathan Fillion. The two have worked together since the end of the series, as Dever even guest starred on The Rookie in a Season 2 episode. Since Castle’s end in 2016, Dever has done appearances on other shows, including Titans, Legion, and NCIS: LA. He also voiced John Seed in the video game Far Cry 5 in 2018, but it looks like he hasn't forgotten his Castle roots.

(Image credit: ABC)

Despite Nathan Fillion being the lead of another ABC cop drama, he’s still managed to bring up Castle every once in a while, even if it is to hilariously mourn the series. Aside from Dever’s appearance, there have been other Castle reunions on The Rookie, so maybe there’s more in the future, especially since Dever commented on Fillion's post about the new season.

Meanwhile, Fillion’s The Rookie co-star Shawn Ashmore expressed his excitement for Season 5 by commenting on his post, and the emojis really say it all:

(Image credit: Instagram)

In addition, the official The Rookie account commented and was already clapping for the season:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Season 5 of The Rookie is already shaping up to be a good one, and it’s not just because Chicago P.D. vet Lisseth Chavez has joined the team. It should be interesting to see just what happens in the upcoming season after how the finale ended, including Tim and Lucy going undercover in Las Vegas. Fans will also be getting a second helping of The Rookie when The Rookie: Feds premieres and Niecy Nash-Betts officially joins the expanding universe as star of her own show.

Don’t miss the Season 5 premiere of The Rookie on Sunday, September 25 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC, and make sure to keep hydrated, stretch, and do deep sea breath training in order to prepare. In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else is coming to a TV near you in the coming months!