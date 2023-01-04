The Simpsons Announces Death Of Creative Chris Ledesma Just A Few Months After He Hit A Milestone On The Show

As one of the longest-running sitcoms on TV, The Simpsons has cultivated a family dynamic amongst its cast and crew, which is likely warmer than that of the beloved titular characters. Sadly, the team behind the iconic series recently lost one of its key members – music editor Chris Ledesma. The TV industry veteran died on December 16, 2022 at the age of 64, and his cause of his death remains unknown. The animated sitcom confirmed Ledesma's death in the most Simpsons way possible not long after he actually reached a major milestone with the program.

The Fox sitcom acknowledged the music man's passing via a title card shown at the end of the January 1 episode. The card showed an animated version of the musical arranger sitting on the Simpsons’ signature orange couch. In the sweet still, he's surrounded by the animated TV family while conducting the Simpson children, who are playing instruments. The caption “In Loving Memory of Chris Ledesma” was also included as part of the tribute. After the card was unveiled, series alums like director David Silverman and writer-producer Michael Price shared reactions to it. Check out the loving tribute to the musical maestro below:

What makes his death even more poignant is that he had just celebrated a major milestone with the long-running animated family sitcom. The music editor had been with the show from the very beginning and, before he exited in May 2022, he'd worked on all episodes up to that point, which totaled at 734. His final (and historical) installment aired back in November as part of the series' ongoing Season 34. Ledesma made note of his extensive work on the show in a Twitter post he shared in September 2021. Take a look at what he had to say about his extensive legacy and take a gander at the massive figures he shared:

Today is a significant milestone for me.I am 23,242 days oldI have worked on The Simpsons for 11,621 daysBorn 1/28/1958First day on #TheSimpsons 11/22/1989Not many can say they have worked at ANY job any more for LITERALLY half their lives. #Grateful #BlessedSeptember 16, 2021 See more

Longtime fans would surely agree that Chris Ledesma was integral to the success of the storied animated comedy. Every musical piece and effect came courtesy of his musical prowess and craftsmanship and of course, from the work of his collaborators as well. Some may not always notice it, but it shouldn't be denied that the tunes are a key part of the show's identity.

Sadly, the editor was just the latest Simpsons staple to pass away in recent years. Longtime animator Edwin Aguilar and Hyman Krustofsky actor Jackie Mason both died in 2021, and the news was met with a host of moving tributes from the cast and crew. And ahead of their passings, the show lost Martin Prince voice actor (and Minnie Mouse icon) Russi Taylor in 2019 as well. All are missed, but their legacies will live on. And in terms of Chris Ledesma, I have no doubt that viewers will continue to enjoy his extensive work for years to come.

