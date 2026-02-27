Lisa Rinna Claims She Was Drugged At The Traitors Premiere Party (And It Was Colton Who Helped Her Out)
Talk about scary.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The Traitors is one of the best reality shows on the air right now, and in just a few years, it's become an Emmy-winning sensation. The campy competition series (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) has had plenty of drama, although it's also seemingly extended off-camera. Because Lisa Rinna recently claimed she was drugged at the premiere party, with her rival Colton Underwood reportedly taking care of her. Let's break it all down.
The cast of The Traitors Season 4 made some excellent television, but there have been some darker incidents once the camera went down. During a recent appearance on Fox 5 New York, Rinna confirmed that she was reportedly drugged during the Season 4 premiere party at The Abbey in West Hollywood. In her words:
Talk about scary. It sounds like Lisa Rinna has been dealing with the fallout from the premiere party for the months that The Traitors Season 4 has been airing. As she tells it, she was tested for drugs after attending the event, and they found a number of substances in her system. Unfortunately, this story eventually leaked, making it a public matter before it was resolved.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
The Traitors is streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later
Just a few days ago, TMZ broke the news about Rinna's apparent drugging at the Traitors premiere party. According to that report, Colton Underwood allegedly noticed something was off, and he made sure that the RHOBH icon was safe. An excerpt from that story reads:
This report stands in stark juxtaposition to the beef that's been building between Lisa and Colton throughout Season 4. Her comments online seemingly encouraged folks to come for the Bachelor alum online, leading production to tell fans to back off. But despite this, and their rivalry in the castle, it's heartening to hear that Underwood allegedly still made sure that Rinna was safe during this scary incident. Only time will tell what comes next related to what happened.
The full fourth season of The Traitors is currently streaming in its entirety on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see if the rumors about an all-star season of the competition series end up coming to fruition.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.