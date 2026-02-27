Lisa Rinna Claims She Was Drugged At The Traitors Premiere Party (And It Was Colton Who Helped Her Out)

The Traitors is one of the best reality shows on the air right now, and in just a few years, it's become an Emmy-winning sensation. The campy competition series (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) has had plenty of drama, although it's also seemingly extended off-camera. Because Lisa Rinna recently claimed she was drugged at the premiere party, with her rival Colton Underwood reportedly taking care of her. Let's break it all down.

The cast of The Traitors Season 4 made some excellent television, but there have been some darker incidents once the camera went down. During a recent appearance on Fox 5 New York, Rinna confirmed that she was reportedly drugged during the Season 4 premiere party at The Abbey in West Hollywood. In her words:

I had fentanyl in my system. Yes, I'm not kidding. I had fentanyl, high levels of amphetamines and other things but I can't talk a lot about it because we're still dealing with it. It was leaked and my team is dealing with it now.

Talk about scary. It sounds like Lisa Rinna has been dealing with the fallout from the premiere party for the months that The Traitors Season 4 has been airing. As she tells it, she was tested for drugs after attending the event, and they found a number of substances in her system. Unfortunately, this story eventually leaked, making it a public matter before it was resolved.

Just a few days ago, TMZ broke the news about Rinna's apparent drugging at the Traitors premiere party. According to that report, Colton Underwood allegedly noticed something was off, and he made sure that the RHOBH icon was safe. An excerpt from that story reads:

Sources familiar with the situation tell us ... Lisa's Traitors co-star Colton Underwood noticed Lisa was completely inebriated. Because Colton says he knew Lisa didn't have that much to drink -- he was with her the whole night -- so he became concerned, according to our sources.

This report stands in stark juxtaposition to the beef that's been building between Lisa and Colton throughout Season 4. Her comments online seemingly encouraged folks to come for the Bachelor alum online, leading production to tell fans to back off. But despite this, and their rivalry in the castle, it's heartening to hear that Underwood allegedly still made sure that Rinna was safe during this scary incident. Only time will tell what comes next related to what happened.

The full fourth season of The Traitors is currently streaming in its entirety on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see if the rumors about an all-star season of the competition series end up coming to fruition.