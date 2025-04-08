The Voice Contestant Showed Off His Moves Like Jagger With A Maroon 5 Cover In Front Of Adam Levine, And I’m So Upset By His Coach’s Reaction

Spoiler alert! This story contains a minor spoiler for the second night of The Voice Season 27 Knockouts. If you missed the April 7 episode, you can stream it with a Peacock subscription.

Singers on The Voice really are taking a big risk when they choose to cover one of the coaches’ songs. The mentors are so familiar with what the song is “supposed” to sound like that it can be hard for them to hear a different take. One of Michael Bublé’s team members accepted that challenge as Knockouts continued on the 2025 TV schedule. Divighn showed off some crazy dance moves as he performed “Harder to Breathe” in front of Adam Levine himself, and I’m so upset with how it played out.

Divighn, a 33-year-old singer from California, performed a unique version of the 2002 hit, complete with his own moves like Jagger, and the performance even earned a standing ovation from the Maroon 5 frontman himself. Adam Levine admitted to being stressed out when hearing the Team Michael artist's song choice, but after the Knockout he said:

Divighn, you got great taste in music, man. I always secretly dread when people are gonna do our songs, ‘cause it makes me nervous. I’m so close to it. I love what you did with it. You took it and you did something that I actually liked with it that wasn’t what I normally do. The fact that you can get up there and move the way you were moving and still just deliver a rock-solid big vocal, that’s big.

I think what allowed Adam Levine to enjoy the performance rather than compare it to his own was that Divighn put such a different spin on it, which you can see below:

Divighn and Kaiya Hamilton Steal the Show with Phenomenal Knockout Performances | The Voice | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Just like Adam Levine — who fans have enjoyed seeing back on The Voice after being away for 10 seasons — I loved how different Divighn’s arrangement was from the original. That’s why I was so upset when it came time for Michael Bublé to make his choice.

Divighn was competing against teammate Kaiya Hamilton, who pulled off an upset in the Battles, and her Knockout performance of Alessia Cara’s “Here” was “undeniable,” Michael Bublé said in announcing her as the winner. The Voice coach admitted to making a mistake by pitting them against each other, and I'd probably agree with him that Hamilton gave the stronger vocal performance.

Unfortunately, Adam Levine had already used his Steal, so Divighn was eliminated from Season 27. Michael Bublé didn’t give the artist his phone number or anything. I hate that his big risk kind of paid off because Levine liked it, but then it ultimately didn’t because he was sent home.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’ve seen quite a few contestants tackle the coaches’ songs this season. Angie Rey made it onto Kelsea Ballerini’s team by singing the country artist’s “Penthouse” in the Blind Auditions, and Grace-Miller Moody enticed Adam Levine (and the three other coaches) with her cover of his song “Sunday Morning.” However, Jonny Rey got no turns when he auditioned with Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved.”

I love seeing the artists take risks — especially when they deliver a really unique and successful performance like Divighn did — but The Voice coaches have to make tough decisions. It’s not going to get any easier, either, as Knockouts continue at 8 p.m. ET next Monday, April 14, on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.