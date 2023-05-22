The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln And Norman Reedus Reunited, And Now Fans Want Them To Appear Together In Upcoming Spinoff

The Walking Dead may be done, but AMC's post-apocalyptic series is staying alive by way of spinoff series. One offshoot that fans are looking forward to is focused on Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon. The Daryl-centered show began production last year, and new photos released earlier this year previewed just what TWD's Dixon show is all about. If Reedus’ return weren't exciting enough, he recently reunited with longtime co-star Andrew Lincoln for a sweet photo. And as a result, fans are now hoping that Lincoln reprises his role as Rick Grimes in the new show.

Norman Reedus took to Instagram to share the lovely photo with his former Walking Dead co-star, only captioning a red balloon. While it hasn’t been that long since the AMC series came to an end, it’s still nice to see the two actors reuniting. Take a look at the snapshot for yourself:

Given the love for the two stars and their characters, it's not too shocking that fans are now very excited (if not a bit confused). One the one hand, the Rick Grimes actor could just be visiting his old buddy. But on the other, you can't help but wonder if this is a sign of things to come for the show. It's hard to say at this point, and I think tinyalienx's sums up how most of us are feeling right now:

what does this meannn?????

Fans have been hoping for quite some time that Daryl Dixon and Rick Grimes would come together again. While Norman Reedus has worked on his show, Andrew Lincoln has been developing a follow-up series of his own. Both seem to be independent stories that don't require Daryl and Rick to cross paths, but that isn’t stopping the fandom from manifesting. One user, mememem1, says:

Please let this mean what I hope it means 🥰

A Rick and Daryl reunion isn't too far-fetched, as wilder things have happened within the Walking Dead universe. Quite frankly, it'd be cool to see the two meet up as long as the story makes sense for them. It's worth mentioning that we shouldn't get too ahead of ourselves right now. Yet fans like thedarylettes seem certain that something is indeed in the works:

There's definitely a Rickyl reunion happening, I feel it!! Won't be satisfied til we see it, there's no way we can not see this happen! It's killing us!

It’s clear that fans are anxiously hoping that these TWD characters get to meet up again. In all honesty, it may not happen, but fans can still dream, right? Until there's movement there, we'll all just be like bloodyrickashay6700:

WAITING FOR THEIR REUNION

Despite the uncertainty there, the upcoming Daryl Dixon spinoff and Rick and Michonne series are enough to be excited about. One hopes that both shows will expand on their characters in interesting ways. So while Daryl and Rick may not actually get to stand side by side and take out the undead again, let's just be happy that we're getting more of them -- and that Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln graced us with this excellent pic.

Keep your eyes peeled for news on those shows as well as the Dead City spinoff, which has a trailer. In short, there are plenty of upcoming shows set in the Walking Dead universe. And while you're waiting for news on that front, take a look at the 2023 TV schedule for news on other upcoming premieres.