The White Lotus EP Reveals Role That Was Originally Set For Dahmer's Evan Peters

Evan Peters is a man of many roles, most notably having worked with Ryan Murphy in numerous projects, including various American Horror Story seasons and Netflix’s record-breaking Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Apparently, though, he nearly starred in the second season of another hit series, The White Lotus.

Season 2 of HBO’s anthology series The White Lotus saw the return of Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries as Tanya McQuoid and Greg, but for the most part, the season saw new faces. However, Evan Peters was close to adding a White Lotus workaholic to his growing list of wicked characters. EP David Bernad revealed to Deadline that Will Sharpe’s role of Ethan Spiller initially had the Dahmer star attached to it, saying:

That part was the last part we cast in the season, and originally it was supposed to be Evan Peters, but for whatever reason – scheduling or timing – it didn’t work out.

It’s definitely intriguing to know that Evan Peters could have played Ethan. While it’s unknown what conflicted with filming for The White Lotus, the actor has been busy on the small screen in critically-acclaimed projects, so it wouldn't be surprising if his schedule was simply too full. It’s a disappointment that it didn’t work out, but considering how well both The White Lotus and Dahmer have done, it all worked out in the end.

The White Lotus Season 3 doesn’t have a full cast list just yet, so perhaps Evan Peters could join to play a new character. David Bernad didn’t tease much about the third season, aside from the hopes of shifting filming to Asia, so it sounds like anything could be on the table at this point.

Even without the likes of Evan Peters, Season 2 of The White Lotus improved the series in a number of ways, including the setting and complex storylines. It’s hard to predict if the upcoming season will follow suit and what survivor cameos could be included, but if it’s anything like its predecessors, fans won't want to miss it.

Meanwhile, Peters is winning in the awards season thanks to Dahmer, despite the controversy and criticism that has surrounded the series since its inception. With another role in the works in the upcoming film Snow Ponies, the actor is going to remain busy for quite some time. But maybe he’ll still find time to appear on The White Lotus, even if it’s just for an episode or two?

The premiere date for the next season of The White Lotus has yet to be revealed, so fans still have some time to theorize about who all could be added to the cast list and who might be returning. To keep occupied, both seasons are streaming now with an HBO Max subscription. Keep updated on the 2023 TV schedule to see what’s coming soon.