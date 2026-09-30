Big Brother's Producers Have A New Show That Live Feed Viewers May Love

Just as Big Brother is about to end on the 2026 TV schedule, there's word that another show is on the way from its executive producers. Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan created an unprecedented reality television show with its live feeds, and it looks like they'll do it again with 24 Hour Millionaire. Listen up, BB viewers, because you may want to check this one out.

If you like watching Big Brother online, I have to imagine you'll be a fan of this series that Variety reports is in pre-production. Contestants can become a millionaire in just a day, and apparently, cameras will be there to film every single minute of it. Check out the logline:

24 nonstop hours of social strategy and physical competitions where one player is guaranteed to walk away with a $1 million prize. Only the best of the best will be invited, and they will be challenged to play an entirely new game where literally every second counts. In this ticking time bomb of strategy and gameplay, they will face off in a groundbreaking series where thinking fast is essential; assessing threats is critical and performing under pressure is crucial.

It sounds like competitors are going to have to do their best Jack Bauer impersonation, given the round-the-clock element. It gets even crazier than that, however, as the logline goes on to reveal the entire game is played on no sleep:

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With no breaks and no rest, the pressure builds as the clock ticks down over an intense 24 hours, pushing even the most accomplished competitors to their limits.

This sounds absolutely wild, and while nothing is mentioned about watching it live with a Paramount+ subscription, I totally would. If my job wasn't reporting on television, I'd probably even call in to work to watch, but I guess I can multitask. 24 Hour Millionaire sounds like it could be the most intense reality show yet, assuming it lives up to the hype of its description.

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One thing I'd love to know is if we'll be watching every hour live as it unfolds, or if this is a case where there are a ton of cameras filming at once, and we watch the whole day play out over a course of twenty-four episodes. Honestly, I love the concept either way, especially when factoring in sleep deprivation.

The lack of sleep will be key, because I feel like reality TV producers are struggling to recreate the drama that accompanied titles from the genre's early years. It's been a while since we've seen some truly iconic Big Brother moments, for example, and maybe all we needed was a highly motivated gamer running on zero hours of sleep to deliver quality TV.

I also couldn't help but notice the logline mentioned "The most skilled game players," which has me wondering if this is going to be another reality show that taps the stars of other franchises. We've seen The Traitors have success with bringing in celebrity cast members, and Big Brother found success in bringing in Survivor vets to boost its ratings in Season 28. Is this going to be a case where the show will only be for known reality stars?

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It may take a while before we find out, as the show isn't officially in production, nor does it have a premiere date. That said, 24 Hour Millionaire certainly has my attention, and I'll be eager to see how it measures up to other reality shows.