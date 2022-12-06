There’s More Duggar Drama And Josh’s Wife Anna Is Allegedly At The Heart Of It

Josh Duggar has been imprisoned after being found guilty on counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. Through his trial and the time after his wife Anna has stood by her husband, escorting him in the courtroom and allegedly taking myriad calls from Josh in prison. She’s also been reportedly staying on the property of his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, and allegedly that’s led to some family drama in the months since the former 19 Kids and Counting star was sent to Seagoville.

In fact, two of Josh’s siblings recently moved out of the compound that has served and still currently serves as a home for myriad family members. This normally would simply be interesting from an escaping the nest standpoint, but in this case the rumor mill is hedging that Josh’s siblings have exited home all because of Anna.

Per a report over at Without A Crystal Ball, things have not been so copacetic at the Duggar family compound since Anna has been around. Calling them the "lost boys," Katie Joy noted there's been "growing tension" with Anna, who believes her husband is innocent of having viewed the child abuse material. Or as an insider told her:

Jason and James finally made the decision to move out of the house. And their belief was, based on the conversations that they [the insider] were having with Jason and James, was that the way things were going around Anna, it was really hard to be around her. Apparently, unless you are on team 'Josh is innocent,' and you vocalize your belief that he's guilty and you will not placate her and pander her belief that Josh is innocent, she's not pleasant to be around.

In fact, apparently there have been dust ups between some of the other siblings and Anna, with the YouTube outlet noting 'mainly his sisters' being a source of the reported conflict within the Duggar compound. Previous reports have also mentioned tensions between Jim Bob, Michelle and Anna. However, now it seems those tensions may be why Jason and James Duggar sought to move from home.

What Jason And Other Siblings Have Said About Josh's Verdict

While some of the Counting On siblings and other family members shared statements after the verdict came down, not all of them have spoken out. It's worth noting Jason was one of the siblings who spoke out in a less vague manner after the verdict came in, calling it “fair” then stating:

My heart is grieved over the choices my brother has made, his actions do not reflect that of a Christian believer and have doubtlessly defamed my Lord and Saviors name!!. Joshua’s poor decisions have greatly effected those around him, in particular his wife, seven children and our family as a whole.

Despite these words he also said he would continue to love his brother. Other Duggar sibling Jill Duggar Dillard notably shared a statement about her feelings, noting her brothers’ actions had a ripple effect and that the trial itself felt like “a funeral.”

Children have scars, but his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions. Our hearts are sensitive to the pains Josh’s wife, Anna, and their seven children have already endured and will continue to process in the future. This trial has felt more like a funeral than anything else.

James and Jason also reposted some of their siblings' statements after the verdict came out.

Given Josh's past history with some of his sisters, including Jill, opening up about the molestation report that had previously ended 19 Kids and Counting, it is unsurprising some of his siblings would have also shared thoughts about the child abuse material. Regardless, since some siblings have been quiet on the matter, some insiders are calling it a "house divided." And Anna Duggar may be squarely in the middle of that alleged conflict.

Of course, both Jason (22) and James (21) are in their early twenties. Now could simply be a convenient time for them to leave the nest and embark on their adult lives. Or two things could always be true at once. We'll keep you updated if more clear cut information related to this story breaks.