There’s More Duggar Drama And Josh’s Wife Anna Is Allegedly At The Heart Of It
Duggar family drama reportedly continues after Josh Duggar's shift to prison.
Josh Duggar has been imprisoned after being found guilty on counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. Through his trial and the time after his wife Anna has stood by her husband, escorting him in the courtroom and allegedly taking myriad calls from Josh in prison. She’s also been reportedly staying on the property of his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, and allegedly that’s led to some family drama in the months since the former 19 Kids and Counting star was sent to Seagoville.
In fact, two of Josh’s siblings recently moved out of the compound that has served and still currently serves as a home for myriad family members. This normally would simply be interesting from an escaping the nest standpoint, but in this case the rumor mill is hedging that Josh’s siblings have exited home all because of Anna.
Per a report over at Without A Crystal Ball, things have not been so copacetic at the Duggar family compound since Anna has been around. Calling them the "lost boys," Katie Joy noted there's been "growing tension" with Anna, who believes her husband is innocent of having viewed the child abuse material. Or as an insider told her:
In fact, apparently there have been dust ups between some of the other siblings and Anna, with the YouTube outlet noting 'mainly his sisters' being a source of the reported conflict within the Duggar compound. Previous reports have also mentioned tensions between Jim Bob, Michelle and Anna. However, now it seems those tensions may be why Jason and James Duggar sought to move from home.
What Jason And Other Siblings Have Said About Josh's Verdict
While some of the Counting On siblings and other family members shared statements after the verdict came down, not all of them have spoken out. It's worth noting Jason was one of the siblings who spoke out in a less vague manner after the verdict came in, calling it “fair” then stating:
Despite these words he also said he would continue to love his brother. Other Duggar sibling Jill Duggar Dillard notably shared a statement about her feelings, noting her brothers’ actions had a ripple effect and that the trial itself felt like “a funeral.”
James and Jason also reposted some of their siblings' statements after the verdict came out.
Given Josh's past history with some of his sisters, including Jill, opening up about the molestation report that had previously ended 19 Kids and Counting, it is unsurprising some of his siblings would have also shared thoughts about the child abuse material. Regardless, since some siblings have been quiet on the matter, some insiders are calling it a "house divided." And Anna Duggar may be squarely in the middle of that alleged conflict.
Of course, both Jason (22) and James (21) are in their early twenties. Now could simply be a convenient time for them to leave the nest and embark on their adult lives. Or two things could always be true at once. We'll keep you updated if more clear cut information related to this story breaks.
Reality TV fan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. Theme park junkie. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.