This Is Us Just Revealed Who Nicky Marries, But Not How We Expected

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the This Is Us Season 6 episode “One Giant Leap.”

Just two episodes into the final chapter of This Is Us, and creator Dan Fogelman is already following through on his promise to tie up all the loose ends of the story he’s been building for the past five seasons. “One Giant Leap” revealed the answers to two of our questions about the 2034 timeline, as we learned who Nicky (Griffin Dunne) is married to and who was in the white car that arrived to Kevin’s house.

The episode centered around two road trips – Nicky, Miguel and Rebecca traveling to California to track down Sally (Nicky’s “one who got away”) and Deja sneaking out to Boston to visit Malik at Harvard. The Older Three experienced the most awkward (but thoroughly amusing) dinner with Sally and her husband, while Deja and Malik took a huge step in their relationship. It all culminated in a flash forward to the year 2034, and in prime This Is Us fashion, this was not what fans were expecting.

Nicky Is Married To Edie, Who Arrived To Kevin’s House In The White Car

So wait, who is Edie? After Nicky, Rebecca and Miguel left Sally’s house, Nicky told his sister-in-law he was moving back to Philadelphia to “supervise” Kevin as he was getting ready to build the cabin (yes, the 2034 cabin where the family gathers!). On the plane, the flight attendant asked Nicky to put his seat up, and Nicky pushed back. She asked if Nicky was going to be a problem, and he responded, “Absolutely,” and the flight attendant – Edie – said she was glad she brought her duct tape.

Flash forward to 2034, Edie exited the white car and greeted Randall and Deja before Nicky came outside and kissed Edie as they said they’d missed each other. Of course the answer to a question only reveals more questions, such as how did they get together and why did they miss each other?

What Happened Between Nicky And Sally?

Nicky and Sally said goodbye under a full moon, making light-hearted plans to meet up again in another 50 years. Sally’s outburst toward her husband at dinner – accusing him of treating her like a line cook for years while Nicky had been pining for her – was not a sign of hope for her future with Nicky. It was the closure that Nicky needed.

Deja And Malik Take A Big Step, But We Don’t Know What The Future Holds

We knew there was trouble brewing as soon as Malik called Deja “incandescent.” Deja’s whirlwind trip to Boston (while her parents thought she was at her friend Tiffany’s house) turned out to be pretty eventful. She met the mother of Malik’s daughter and talked Malik through some of his anxieties about being a single dad while attending Harvard. Then the two hit the club, where Deja told Malik she was ready to take it to the next level. They bounced (like real, real quick), went back to Malik’s place and slept together.

There was still no Malik or any other candidate for Deja’s baby daddy in the 2034 timeline, so we’ll have to be patient on that front. Next week’s episode, however, did tease that Randall will find out what Deja had been up to, so Malik may not survive until 2034. I’m just kidding, of course. This Is Us returns at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, January 18, on NBC, and in the meantime, check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other shows are coming up.