I Just Learned The Simpsons Made A Huge Creative Change Behind The Scenes, And I'm Hoping It Involves The Movie Sequel

It’s the end of an era in Springfield. There’s been a huge creative shift behind the scenes for The Simpsons, now in its 37th season running on the TV schedule, and though it is definitely bittersweet news, it also raises a very exciting possibility for the upcoming Simpsons Movie 2.

After more than a decade as showrunner and one of the longest continuous stints in Simpsons history, Al Jean is stepping down from his post. For fans who’ve followed the series from its golden age of episodes to its current pop-culture legacy status, the former It's Gary Shandling's Show producer announced the news himself on X , writing:

Thank you for watching @TheSimpsons tonight … next week the last (Simpsons) episode I’ll showrun (at least for now) although as always I’m still thrilled to work on the show. 11/2 an episode by a brilliant new director and a writer I am never satisfied with …

The post included a teaser image for the November 2 episode titled "Bad Boys… For Life?," which Jean penned and longtime Simpsons staffer Eric Koenig directed. While the animation legend makes it clear he’s not leaving the show entirely, this is the first time in over 13 years someone else will be steering the ship solo. So what could this mean for The Simpsons movie sequel?

(Image credit: Fox)

What This Could Mean For The Simpsons Sequel

Let’s get to the big hope here: The Simpsons Movie 2. This move comes on the heels of 20th Century Studios confirming that The Simpsons sequel is officially in development, with a release date set for July 23, 2027, exactly 20 years after the first film. The teaser, featuring Homer holding a sprinkle-covered donut in the shape of a number 2, is pure classic Simpsons and signed by creator Matt Groening.

Jean co-wrote the original Simpsons Movie, and if his departure frees up time, it’s not a stretch to think he’ll play a major role in crafting the sequel. He’s always been a champion of storytelling consistency in The Simpsons universe, and having him on board would give the movie the kind of creative continuity that longtime fans more than likely want.

(Image credit: Fox)

How Fans Are Reacting To The Shake Up

Al Jean has been part of The Simpsons since the beginning, writing for the first two seasons before becoming co-showrunner in Season 3 alongside Mike Reiss. After returning in Season 13 as the sole showrunner, he’s held that role for more than two decades. His impact on the tone, pacing, and humor of the modern Simpsons cannot be overstated. So naturally, fans have feelings about the news. Here are some of the standout reactions to the series stalwart’s announcement on X:

“Great stuff Al. Would love to have you on the show to discuss your Simpsons legacy. Enjoy the well-deserved rest” – @fourfingerpod

“Thanks for all the years and memories. This show means so much to so many people . Visiting Springfield is my go to when I'm stressed, sad, or worried. It always allows for an escape. Thanks for interacting with us fans on here when you don't have to.” – @DarbyD53

“Thanks for creating probably the single greatest comedy ever on television.. I remember at work in the late nineties, and we were talking about what is The greatest show on tv, and I said the simpsons. People looked at me weird, but twenty five years later i'm right.” – @StevenTaub1

“Mom is as old as The Simpsons introduced to me at 12 years old. Watch the entire show from season one to season 34 or season 35 Ish thank you for all your good episodes. Mr jean.” – @AWynn20406

The veteran writer has been the creative guardian of The Simpsons for an entire generation, and his stepping down marks a real changing of the guard. Judging by the outpouring of gratitude from long-time fans, it’s clear how deeply his influence and humor have resonated over the years.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Fox)

What’s Next for The Simpsons

The Simpsons is currently in its 37th season (and yes, it’s still airing Sunday nights on FOX), with no signs of slowing down. But as it gears up for what might be its most ambitious project since 2007, this behind-the-scenes shift could be precisely what the franchise needs–fresh blood for the small screen and a longtime veteran handling the big screen. Because honestly, after 20 years, The Simpsons Movie 2 is long overdue, and Al Jean is just the man to helm, or at least co-helm, the long-awaited flick.

As we see how this plays out for the beloved series, fans can revisit all their favorite character moments and storylines by streaming the entire series —maybe the best thing on the streamer —with a Disney+ subscription.