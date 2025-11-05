Disney Just Crossed The Haunted Mansion Over With Fortnite, And I'm Intrigued About What This Means

In early 2024, the Walt Disney Company announced it had acquired an equity stake in Epic Games, the creator of the hugely popular game Fortnite. The collaboration promised something spectacular, but other than seeing Disney characters appear in the game, which had already been happening, it was unclear just what we were going to get.

A lot of questions remain unanswered, and we didn't even know when the first stage of the promised “entertainment universe” will arrive. However, it looks like it may finally be here as Disneyland is officially coming to Fortnite and we have the first details about it.

This lobby has no windows and no doors... 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/3ZL2wmXescNovember 5, 2025

This tweet dropped this morning, which reimagines the Haunted Mansion’s famous Stretching Room portraits with a distinctly Fortnite vibe. It includes the line that “This lobby has no windows and no doors...” So, what exactly does this mean?

Well, it means that Disneyland Game Rush Island is officially coming to Fortnite. Launching tomorrow, the game mode will include seven different games based on Disneyland attractions, including the Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Space Mountain, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and more. It looks to be an incredible selection of attractions.

With Disneyland celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, this is certainly a surprising way to see the celebration go online. Still, as somebody who used to turn on Disneyland Adventures on my Xbox when I needed a theme park fix, this is right up my alley. The island promises 70th anniversary decorations and music from right out of the park.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This is the biggest piece of the Disney/Epic deal that we've seen so far, but one wonders what else we might get. Could we see a Fortnite map laid out like the Haunted Mansion? Am I going to be able to play Fortnite as the Hatbox Ghost or Constance Hatchaway?

When the Disney/Epic deal was announced, Disney CEO Bob Iger promised fans the ability to experience Disney “worlds they love in groundbreaking new ways.” We're finally starting to see this become real. Might Fortnite simply be the gateway for Disney fans to visit the Haunted Mansion and other Disneyland locations, not as part of a shooter video game, but simply a new digital world?

A lot of fans love Fortnite, and a lot of people love Disneyland, but it's unclear just how much these two fandoms cross over. The action gameplay of Fortnite doesn't necessarily fit with the vibes of Disneyland, but that doesn't mean the two things can't find a middle ground somewhere.

If nothing else, it should be fun to be able to visit my favorite attractions when I'm not at Disneyland. Needless to say, I’m intrigued by this, and even more excited for the future. Now I guess I need to start playing Fortnite.

