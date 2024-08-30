The Thoughtful Gift Dwayne Johnson Sent Simone Biles When He Found Out They Have One Big Thing In Common

What do a rock and a goat have in common? I’m not actually clever enough to come up with a good punchline to that non-joke, but if we’re talking about THE Rock (Dwayne Johnson) and THE G.O.A.T. (Simone Biles) , I can answer that question. It’s tequila. They both love tequila. Following the gymnast’s history-making performance at the Paris Olympics (the highlights of which you can stream with a Peacock subscription ), the Black Adam star decided to honor Biles with a pretty cool gift.

Now, Simone Biles has never been shy about her love for the spirit, with her social media posts occasionally warning “ May contain tequila ” and assuring us her priorities are straight ( “But first, tequila” ). With all the hard work she’s putting in at the gym, who deserves to kick back with a drink more than the greatest gymnast of all time? Dwayne Johnson thinks nobody. Grab the lime and the salt, friends, and sit back, because The Rock has cooked up a sweet story about a Teremana care package he put together:

OK, all joking aside, that was actually the sweetest message — at least until he got to the Kevin Hart joke of it all (because OF COURSE Dwayne Johnson had to rip on Kevin Hart ). The WWE star said:

My team had just a couple of days ago shared with me some pretty damn cool news in that the GOAT, the greatest of all time, Simone Biles, loves tequila. And I thought, ‘Well, shit.’ Just when I thought I couldn’t love and respect that girl any more, I find out that she’s a tequila lover. I’m a tequila lover, and I thought, well that’s ironic because I happen to own a tequila company, Teremana Tequila, as you guys know.

So in order to honor Simone Biles' contribution to the Team USA’s success at the 2024 Summer Games, he decided to send her a bottle of his own tequila. Sweet, right? (Especially because he didn’t try to charge her $26,000 for it.) He went on to read the card that he included — a move he said he would typically keep private — which continued to praise both her athletic abilities, her taste in liquor and her legacy in the sport of gymnastics. He narrated his letter:

Simone, I heard you like tequila! (cheesy smiley face) I always say that it’s fun to ‘play in the game,’ but it’s way more fun to ‘change the way the game is played’ — and that’s what you have done. Game changer. Love and respect, DJ.

Some incredibly thoughtful words from a fellow athlete. I can only assume Simone Biles will appreciate the handwritten card as much as the contents of the box.

But Dwayne Johnson wasn’t done yet. Oh no, he flipped over the note to fire a shot at a man who would likely never read this card if not for being tagged in Johnson’s Instagram post . The message continued:

And on top of all that — you’re still taller than Kevin Hart!

I'm not going to call anybody out here, but I'm not sure that's true ...

