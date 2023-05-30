Tia Mowry Throws Up Two Middle Fingers While Responding To The Hateful Comments She’s Had To Deal With Since Her Divorce

Tia Mowry began forming her fanbase when she was still a child, acting alongside her twin sister Tamera on the beloved ‘90s sitcom Sister, Sister , and her career on screen has continued over the decades. Nobody in the public eye is immune to Internet trolls, though, and it turns out Tia Mowry has faced quite a bit of backlash since ending her marriage of 15 years to Cory Hardrict. She had a clear message for the haters, though, as she threw up two middle fingers in a recent Instagram video.

The actress announced in October that she and Cory Hardrict would be going their separate ways after being together for two decades, and their divorce was finalized in April. Tia Mowry’s Instagram page seems to show her living her best single life, dancing and hanging out with friends and family. But some people aren’t so happy for the actress, and Mowry called them out in another post, showing the hateful comments she received as she flipped off her critics:

Tia Mowry was looking cute in a high-waisted denim miniskirt and floral shirt with puffy sleeves, as she showed her followers how she’s “mastered the art of being unbothered.” Several hateful messages popped up on the screen while she lip-synced to Beyoncé’s “Sorry” (as in, “I ain’t sorry), and she included a lengthy caption about learning to not be a people pleaser. She wrote, in part:

I’m realizing that walking in my authenticity is all that matters to me, but with that, comes the opinions of other people. I’m sure we’ve all been there, when that person says a mean comment under their breath or treats you rudely, it’s easy to feel the full weight of their behavior as a reflection of you. However, learning that it has everything to do with them and very little to do with you can help you shake it off and keep it pushing.

The actress spoke openly about her reasons for ending her marriage, telling Today with Hoda & Jenna in November that therapy and the loss of some relatives put things into perspective for her, and she chose to prioritize self-love. She said:

I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family. But at the end of the day, it’s about self-love. When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening. And it’s not easy. It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it.

She and Cory Hardrict met on the set of their 1999 movie Hollywood Horror and tied the knot in 2008. They share two children — son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4 — and per the terms of their divorce, they will have joint custody.