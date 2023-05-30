Tia Mowry Throws Up Two Middle Fingers While Responding To The Hateful Comments She’s Had To Deal With Since Her Divorce
Unbothered.
Tia Mowry began forming her fanbase when she was still a child, acting alongside her twin sister Tamera on the beloved ‘90s sitcom Sister, Sister, and her career on screen has continued over the decades. Nobody in the public eye is immune to Internet trolls, though, and it turns out Tia Mowry has faced quite a bit of backlash since ending her marriage of 15 years to Cory Hardrict. She had a clear message for the haters, though, as she threw up two middle fingers in a recent Instagram video.
The actress announced in October that she and Cory Hardrict would be going their separate ways after being together for two decades, and their divorce was finalized in April. Tia Mowry’s Instagram page seems to show her living her best single life, dancing and hanging out with friends and family. But some people aren’t so happy for the actress, and Mowry called them out in another post, showing the hateful comments she received as she flipped off her critics:
A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)
A photo posted by on
Tia Mowry was looking cute in a high-waisted denim miniskirt and floral shirt with puffy sleeves, as she showed her followers how she’s “mastered the art of being unbothered.” Several hateful messages popped up on the screen while she lip-synced to Beyoncé’s “Sorry” (as in, “I ain’t sorry), and she included a lengthy caption about learning to not be a people pleaser. She wrote, in part:
The actress spoke openly about her reasons for ending her marriage, telling Today with Hoda & Jenna in November that therapy and the loss of some relatives put things into perspective for her, and she chose to prioritize self-love. She said:
She and Cory Hardrict met on the set of their 1999 movie Hollywood Horror and tied the knot in 2008. They share two children — son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4 — and per the terms of their divorce, they will have joint custody.
I love seeing Tia Mowry find happiness in her decisions, especially because it seems like she’s great at blocking out all the noise from haters. She doesn’t appear to have any projects in the works currently, but Sister, Sister can be streamed with a Netflix subscription, Hulu subscription or Paramount+ subscription, and keep an eye on the 2023 TV schedule for all of the upcoming premieres.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Mike Reyes
By Mike Reyes
By Adam Holmes
By Megan Behnke
By Carly Levy