See TikTok Capture The Moment A Woman Tried To Trade Friendship Bracelets With Gigi Hadid At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, And A Security Guard Wasn't Having It

Taylor Swift may be on a brief hiatus from the Eras Tour before her four-night stint in Mexico next week, but the viral videos from the tour just keep on showing up on our For You Page. One instant TikTok classic we’re looking back on involves a fan trying to extend a friendship bracelet to one of Swift’s real-life besties, Gigi Hadid, and getting turned away by an unhappy security guard.

The first leg of the North American Eras Tour concluded recently after Taylor Swift was on the road for six straight months performing over three-hour shows every weekend to massive crowds. During one of Swift’s stops in Nashville, Tennessee back in May at Nissan Stadium, this funny moment happened between a fan and Gigi Hadid:

The viral TikTok, which has garnered over 27 million views in the past few months, shows that while a lot of celebrities have been sharing plentiful friendship bracelet hauls, a security guard barred a fan from trading with Hadid. As the staff member shut the fan away from meeting the model, you can see her in the background saying something in the fan's direction. The comments section thinks she told the fan “I’m not allowed to do that anymore.” Maybe her timing was just off?

The Swiftie, who opted to tribute Taylor Swift’s debut era with a cute white dress and cowboy boots, shared that the security guard took away her friendship bracelet too. After seeing so many other famous fans of the artist trade tons of bracelets with fans -- such as Barbie actor Simu Liu who literally went home with a massive cup of them and Jennifer Garner tightly filling both arms -- this is an odd video to see. However, every venue and person is going to have different rules on whether they want to be part of the tradition inspired by the song “You’re On Your Own Kid.” Safety first, I guess!

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift’s friendship goes back nearly a decade at this point, with the pair first linking up around the singer’s 1989 era. Hadid was one of many big celebrities to be featured in the music video for “Bad Blood,” and she continues to be connected to Swift. Along with Hadid attending the May 6 Nashville show, she also went for seconds on July 28 for one of her Santa Clara concerts.