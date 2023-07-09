Jennifer Garner Went To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour And Her Friendship Bracelet Game Was On Point

Friendship bracelets have become a thing at Taylor Swift concerts, as the artist continues to make her way around the country on her Eras Tour. Fans have been exchanging the homemade jewelry to connect with fellow Swifties, and if Jennifer Garner ’s haul at a recent show is any indication, the actress is everybody’s BFF! The 13 Going on 30 star attended Swift’s first night in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 7 — the same day as the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) . She looked to be having the best night ever, and I am obsessed with her bracelet game.

Jennifer Garner was the latest celebrity to make it out see Taylor Swift live , and her Instagram posts featured several videos of the icon performing at Arrowhead Stadium, as well as some pics and clips of opening artist Gracie Abrams. In the caption Garner made sure to shout out the fans for all of the bracelets, and all I can say is wow!

That is the look of a true Swiftie right there! It’s amazing that so many fans got to share their bracelets with Jennifer Garner, and she looked very proud to show them off. Taylor Swift’s fans have been exchanging the tokens of friendship since the start of the Eras Tour as a way to bond with the singer and feel connected to one another. They were apparently inspired by the song “You’re on Your Own, Kid” from Midnights, which includes the line: “So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.”

Jennifer Garner definitely seemed to be tasting the moment as she posted:

As mentioned in the caption, the Alias star picked a pretty special night to catch the Eras Tour, as the Friday night concert coincided with Taylor Swift’s latest album re-release . Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) features re-recorded versions of the 16 songs from her 2010 deluxe edition — including favorites like “Mine,” “Ours,” “Back to December” and more — as well as six new songs, which feature artists like Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams.

It probably wasn’t too much of a shock for those in attendance that night that Taylor Swift’s surprise songs both came from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), as she sang “Never Grow Up” and the brand-new “When Emma Falls in Love.”

Jennifer Garner certainly seemed to be in the know about the Swifties’ friendship bracelet exchange, but there’s no word on whether or not she participated in the other traditions dictated by Eras Tour concert etiquette . Fun outfit choices from the singer’s different eras and homemade posters have long been a part of the Taylor Swift concert experience, but fans have taken that to a new level lately.