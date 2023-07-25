Simu Liu Went To Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, And I'm Obsessed With His Massive Friendship Bracelet Haul

Taylor Swift sings during “Long Live” about making sure to “remember this moment.” I think it's safe to say that Simu Liu will remember his time at the Eras Tour very well through the overwhelming number of friendship bracelets he received from Swifties at the show. After the concert, the actor posted a wholesome thread about how much he loved the show and the singer, however, it’s all these handmade bracelets I’m obsessed with.

At the Eras Tour, friendship bracelets have become a tradition, and Simu Liu quickly learned that lesson when he attended Taylor Swift’s concert in Seattle, Washington. As someone who has attended the Eras Tour and traded homemade bracelets with fellow fans, I can confirm that the experience is incredibly joyful and really highlights the community Swifties have built. Based on the Barbie star’s haul that he posted on Twitter , I’d say he had a wonderful time interacting with both his fans and Swift’s fans too.

what a night in seattle!!! i was absolutely BLOWN away by the eras tour, by taylor and by all of the amazing and kind swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet. you really showed me that kindness always wins. bravo!!! pic.twitter.com/XtA4KpxDfAJuly 24, 2023 See more

Just by looking at the first photo that features bracelets on both of Liu’s forearms and in a presumably Venti-sized cup, it seems like he gathered hundreds of fun mementos from Swifties. Some fans even knew he would be at the show, because he had posted about it beforehand, and came up to give him and his girlfriend personalized bracelets. In his partner Allison Hsu’s Instagram post about the concert, she used a photo of the actor’s wrist full of bracelets, including one that said "Simu," check it out:

My favorite part of the couples’ posts is for sure the video featured in Hsu’s carousel of Liu taking the bracelets off, and putting them in his very large cup that’s already overflowing with the jewelry. The Marvel actor seemed to be taking them off with so much care, and really appreciating each one of them, which is so sweet. Honestly, it reminds me a lot of Jennifer Garner’s trip to the Eras Tour , and how she accumulated two arms full of bracelets from fans which she excitedly posted about.

Many A-listers, like Laura Dern and Emma Stone, have attended Taylor Swift’s show . After each stop, I almost always see TikToks of Swifties identifying the celebs in the VIP tent, and then nervously approaching so they can trade bracelets. Clearly, Simu Liu had a blast participating in this fun little tradition, and he also made sure to sing Taylor Swift’s praises after witnessing her show in person.