This TikTok Of Eras Tour Fans Freaking Out After Taylor Swift Changed Her 'Karma' Lyrics To Include Travis Kelce Is Absolutely Bonkers

The world seemed to lose its collective mind when Taylor Swift started showing up at Travis Kelce’s NFL games — even overshadowing A-listers like Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the process — and we finally got to see the tight end return the favor. Kelce traveled to Buenos Aires to catch his first Eras Tour concert since he originally tried to slip Swift his number via friendship bracelet back in July. It seems that the Midnights artist appreciated his efforts, too, because at her November 11 show, she changed the lyrics to “Karma” in Kelce’s honor, causing Swifties to go absolutely bonkers.

While Taylor Swift’s schedule has allowed her to spend plenty of time with Travis Kelce’s parents at his Kansas City Chiefs games over the past couple of months, the football player used his off week to travel to Argentina — where some loyal Swifties had been camping out for over five months — to catch a show with her dad, Scott Swift. A viral TikTok video shows the moment that Swift referenced her beau in Buenos Aires:

I don’t know whose surprised reaction was better: Travis Kelce, who beamed and covered his face with his hands; Scott Swift, who looked genuinely elated as he slapped Kelce on the arm; or the Swifties, whose screams drowned out the lyrics that followed. In case you missed exactly what she said, Taylor Swift changed the lyrics of “Karma” from “Karma is the guy on the screen” to:

Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.

In addition to the sweet shout-out, Swifties were also excited to hear that one of her Eras Tour surprise songs on that stop was “End Game” off of her reputation album — a song about wanting her current love to be her forever love.

With “Karma” being the final song on her setlist, Taylor Swift didn’t have to wait long to reunite with Travis Kelce after that lyric change, and fans were sent into a frenzy again, when the singer saw Kelce waiting for her as she came off-stage, and she ran into his arms. The two shared a kiss for the whole stadium — nay the world — to see, before ducking backstage and out of sight. Check out the exciting moment for yourself:

🚨| Taylor Swift running to kiss Travis Kelce after tonight’s show of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Buenos Aires, Argentina! #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/BBIhZ17G7dNovember 12, 2023 See more

Rumors that the couple were “quietly hanging out” started to circulate in September, and the worlds of sports and pop culture collided. Swifties caused Travis Kelce’s jersey sales to skyrocket , and the singer’s presence at Kansas City Chiefs games was commented on seemingly as much as the football itself — leading even Kelce and his Philadelphia Eagle brother Jason to comment that the NFL was overdoing it with the Taylor Swift coverage .