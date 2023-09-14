Kim Kardashian Can’t Get Away From Rumors She’s Dating Football Players, And Now Taylor Swift’s Joined The Fray Too

The worlds of pop culture and sports often collide when it comes to relationships. Rumors surrounding Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady refused to die earlier this summer, until the former Tampa Bay quarterback started getting photographed with Irina Shayk. Now the reality star has been tied to another NFL star — Aaron Rodgers — and not to be outdone, Kardashian’s former foe Taylor Swift has been linked to her own Super Bowl champion. Sources say she’s been “quietly” hanging out with Travis Kelce in recent weeks, so let’s break down these rumored romances.

Photo Of Kim Kardashian And Aaron Rodgers Sparks Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers is likely going through a pretty tough time right now, after suffering a season-ending injury early in his first game as a New York Jet, but maybe he’s not having to go through it alone? A photo from a New York Fashion Week party appeared to show the quarterback and Kim Kardashian on an elevator together, prompting speculation, per The Sun , that the reality star might be dating again for the first time since she and Pete Davidson broke up over a year ago. Check out the elevator pic from the SKIMS boss’ Instagram:

Aaron Rodgers is believed to be the man seen in the mirror of the second frame of her post, and while that’s not a lot to go on, it definitely doesn’t take much to get the rumor mill turning when it comes to Kim Kardashian’s love life. The Rodgers rumors come just a couple of months after speculation about her and Tom Brady, despite several reports that the two were just “friendly.”

They both attended a Fourth of July soiree, and while insiders reported that The Kardashians star was overheard admitting her crush on the ex-New England Patriot, Tom Brady was reportedly hanging out with Emily Ratajkowski that night, and has since been connected to Bradley Cooper’s ex , Irina Shayk.

Is Taylor Swift Dating Travis Kelce After The Chief Tried To Shoot His Shot At Her Concert?

In other A-listers-maybe-dating-football-players news, Taylor Swift has allegedly been seeing Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for the past few weeks. The gossip site Deuxmoi received an anonymous tip about the Eras Tour singer being in a very new situation, while a source for The Messenger alleged;

Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.

Maybe Travis Kelce’s attempts to slip Taylor Swift his digits worked after all! Back in July the two-time Super Bowl winner described his Eras Tour experience, which apparently left him a little “butt hurt.” He told his brother Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast :

I was a little butt hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. And she doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal.

Major credit to Travis Kelce for attempting to use the friendship bracelet-exchanging trend — one of many facets of Eras Tour etiquette — as a creative way to give Taylor Swift his number. Even if he wasn’t able to meet her that night, is it possible that his creative approach worked after all?