Travis Kelce Is Reportedly Going To Great Lengths For Relationship To Taylor Swift

Everyone seems to be caught up in the spectacle that is the rumored relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce , as the two have been spending more time together over the past month. While the Kansas City Chief has spoken publicly about the Eras Tour star, neither party has commented on the seriousness of the new romance, leaving fans desperate for more insight. Well, we may have gotten a promising clue that things are continuing to progress, because the NFL tight end just made a big move related to the musician.

When I say “big move,” I mean that literally, as in Travis Kelce recently purchased a new home for the express purpose of attaining more privacy amid his budding relationship with Taylor Swift. TMZ reports that security was starting to become an issue, with his St. Louis home becoming something of a tourist attraction. Fans have been driving past his house to stake it out, and paparazzi allegedly parked outside to try to snap a photo of the couple during her recent jaunt to Missouri.

The new digs are a big upgrade, too, and with privacy reportedly being the main motivation, Travis Kelce’s new home is in a gated community. He apparently shelled out just under $6 million for his new 16,000-square-foot mansion — with TMZ’s sources specifying that the house is his alone, and Taylor Swift did not contribute financially to the purchase.

So what kind of house does that price tag get you in St. Louis? The two-time Super Bowl champ will apparently enjoy 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, with a luxurious pool that features a waterfall. On her visits to the new place, Taylor Swift will be able to enjoy Travis Kelce’s tennis and pickleball courts, and they can get a mean competition going with his new mini golf course.

Swifties have seemingly given Travis Kelce their stamp of approval — if the 400% spike in jersey sales is any indication — after hearing that the Chiefs tight end had fashioned her a friendship bracelet with his number on it when he attended the Eras Tour this summer. The swooning continued when he spoke sweetly about “living and learning and enjoying the moments” with Taylor Swift amid all the attention from fans and paparazzi.

While he was reportedly getting “uncomfortable” with the lack of privacy at home, the Kansas City Chief admitted on his podcast New Heights that he was the one who brought the attention on himself . Following his story about the friendship bracelet — and saying he was “butt hurt” that he wasn’t allowed to meet Taylor Swift after her concert at Arrowhead Stadium in July — rumors began to circulate that the new couple had been “quietly hanging out.”

The “quiet” part didn’t last long, with the Midnights artist throwing the NFL into a frenzy when she attended Kansas City Chiefs’ September 24 game, sitting in the Kelce family’s suite next to Travis’ mom Donna Kelce. Since then she’s been to two more football games, and they’ve been pictured together both in St. Louis and New York, even making last-minute cameos on Saturday Night Live on October 14.

People can’t seem to get enough of these two, and with their relationship becoming such a media frenzy, it’s more than understandable why Travis Kelce would feel the need to make a move pretty quickly for more privacy, and I for one love to see him going to such great lengths for Taylor Swift.