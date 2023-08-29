Now, Tim Gunn Is Speaking Out After Heidi Klum Was Accused Of Only Eating 900 Calories A Day

Heidi Klum may be found on NBC these days as a judge on Season 18 of NBC's America's Got Talent, but the latest buzz about the supermodel-turned-TV personality has to do with her eating habits. Rumors began circulating recently that Klum only consumes 900 calories per day, prompting her to speak out and debunk them with some support from fellow AGT stars. Now, her longtime Project Runway and Making the Cut pal Tim Gunn is speaking out as well in her defense!

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum have been collaborating for nearly two decades now, starting with Project Runway on Bravo back in 2004 and continuing with Making the Cut for Amazon Prime subscribers after they jumped ship from Project Runway. In light of the accusations that Klum consumes less than 1,000 calories per day, Gunn shared this with TMZ:

Heidi consumes more than 900 calories on a snack break. I marvel at how she's able to keep that incredible figure that she has because she doesn't hold back. I mean, she's careful about what eats, but she's certainly not someone who's counting calories. No, completely and totally false. It's mythology.

How many people would know Heidi Klum's snacking habits better than Tim Gunn at this point in their partnership? He clearly didn't take the rumor seriously in the slightest, which echoes what her fellow America's Got Talent stars said. Sofia Vergara, who has been making headlines of her own for her personal life due to her divorce from Joe Manganiello, said that Klum comes into her dressing room to snack, and Terry Crews said he had no trouble believing that.

For his part, Howie Mandel said to ET that she "should be in the Guinness Book of World Records for someone who can consume that many calories and stay that fit." It really seems that there's been much ado about nothing, but Heidi Klum explained why she responded to the rumors about calorie-counting rather than just ignoring them. She shared that reading that she only eats 900 calories per day could make other people want to do the same, and she didn't want other people's health to suffer because of a baseless rumor.

On the whole, kudos to Tim Gunn and her other showbiz friends for sticking up for her. Gunn's support could be particularly helpful, as they've joined forces over the years for fashion shows that of course put a lot of emphasis on appearances. Here's hoping that more people listen to what she and those close to her have said rather than the rumors about 900 calories per day, for the sake of their health!

If you want to revisit Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn's collaborations, you can find their sixteen seasons of Project Runway streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription now, and all three seasons of Making the Cut so far streaming on Prime Video. Klum can also be found two nights a week on NBC now that America's Got Talent has entered the qualifiers! Tune in on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET to see her sharing her input alongside Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and host Terry Crews.