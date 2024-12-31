Timothée Chalamet Knows Who He’d Want To Play In An Inside The NBA Biopic, And As A Fan I Can Totally See It

As the final titles of the 2024 movie schedule are released, including the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, its star Timothée Chalamet has started to share what could be next. Seemingly, for the Little Women actor, if given the chance to lead another biopic, it’d be a notable Inside The NBA host, and I absolutely see it for him.

With the Christmas Day movie release, individual reviews and critics alike have been positive and hyping Chalamet in his off-kilter performance. The rising star, in my opinion, is destined for more biopics and his personal pick is an apt one. As the Ladybird alum worked through the last leg of his Bob Dylan movie press, he stopped in at SiriusXM. Via their Instagram , the hosts and Chalamet talk about other public figures he’d like to play and the American-French actor revealed a surprising sports figure host. He said of a dream biopic he’d like to do:

If I could do another biopic, who would it be? What about the Ernie Johnson biopic, the host of ‘Inside the NBA?’

Ernie Johnson isn’t anyone I would’ve aligned with the Dune actor, but now that it’s out there, I think it would be a great pairing. And, I don’t know if it is a coincidence he shared Johnson as his pick, with Inside the NBA announcing its ending (especially after that Emmy speech), but the timing is serendipitous all the same. The Wonka star does know how to make some moments for himself while promoting a movie. The most recent highlight was with his A Complete Unknown costar, Elle Fanning when they recreated the ‘holding space’ meme while being interviewed by Tracy E. Gilchrist.

The Call Me By Your Name alum then mused about the realities of being chosen by the longstanding sports analyst. He was hopeful and mused of being on the short list of actors to play him:

You never know. He might already have a short list of people that I'm not on.

Johnson would be a great candidate to have or be included in a historical biopic project of some sort. He’s been in the professional sports world since 1977 and spans a few leagues–basketball, baseball, and golf, to name a few. I believe that the Interstellar alum could get the sports broadcaster’s persona down, especially after learning his initial impersonation of Bob Dylan had the cast and crew of A Complete Unknown second-guessing themselves .

And if that isn’t enough of a sell, we’ll get a chance to see Chalamet in a 2025 movie schedule sports flick called, Marty Supreme. At the time of this posting, not too much is cemented other than it’s a comedy and may be reflective of ping pong star Marty Reisman. Either way, this may be the road in for Chalamet to play Ernie Johnson, and I’m looking forward to this upcoming Josh Safdie-directed film.

For now, the Bones and All alum’s work as Bob Dylan is more than enough. Although, as a fan of both Chalamet and Inside the NBA, I hope his announcement of wanting to play Johnson comes true.

A Complete Unknown is playing in theaters now.