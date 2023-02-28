Today Show Host Savannah Guthrie Got Yanked Off The Air Mid-Broadcast After Taking A Covid Test

Anything can happen on live television, and that was proven once again as Savannah Guthrie was pulled off the air in the middle of the Today show's broadcast. The long-time anchor hadn’t been feeling well, and she took a Covid test at work. The results were positive, resulting in her early exit from the day's telecast. However, the show still went on, and the journalist’s colleagues explained why she had to be yanked off the air.

Guthrie didn’t return to the broadcast for the 7:30 a.m. segment, and at 8 a.m. Sheinelle Jones explained why her co-host had left the studio early, saying during the Today broadcast:

Savannah left early, she wasn’t feeling great, so she took a Covid test, it came back positive. So, of course, as soon as we found out she rushed home to rest up.

Jones, and her co-hosts Al Roker and Carson Daly all wished their colleague a speedy recovery, before continuing the broadcast. You can see their full message to Guthrie and the audience here:

This is the third time Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19, per Today. The morning news show reported that she tested positive in January 2022, and then caught the virus again in May. She ended up taking five days off to quarantine last spring, so I’d imagine the protocol will be the same this time around. Today also clarified that the anchor is vaccinated, and got her booster shot.

Considering we’ve all been dealing with the coronavirus for three years, and NBC has had to deal with Covid cases on various shows, like The Voice and Today, I’d assume there is a plan in place to handle Guthrie’s abrupt exit. Hopefully, she’ll be able to rest up and return to the morning news program soon.

Guthrie’s co-host Hoda Kotb has also been absent from Today, however, we don’t know why. She has been gone since Friday, February 17, per Page Six, and it’s unclear if she is on sick leave or if she is simply taking some time off.

Both women’s absences come after another Today show anchor faced some serious health issues and had to take quite a bit of time off. Al Roker missed his first Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 years following a major health scare, and then he spent weeks away from the show recovering. His wife called him a “medical mystery,” however despite the serious health scare, Roker was able to return to the show in January.