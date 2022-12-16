Todd Chrisley Called Chloe's Birth Mom Out After She Claimed She Wanted Custody
The reality star isn't backing down.
Though Todd and Julie Chrisley no longer have their USA reality show Chrisley Knows Best to fall back on, with the cable network canceling the reality series following the couple’s respective prison sentences being announced, they are still dependably putting out new episodes of their podcast Chrisley Confessions. And in the latest installment, the family patriarch formally addressed the ongoing issue of Chloe’s birth mother making demands and claims about regaining custody of the child, saying he and his wife are the only ones with legal ground to stand on.
The podcast episode (opens in new tab) titled “Faith Over Fear, Tabloid Rumors, and God's Time not Todd's Time” wasted no time in getting down to brass tacks regarding Chloe’s birth mother Angela Johnson speaking out about her attempts to regain custody. Having previously released a statement through their lawyer, Todd Chrisley laid out the strangeness in Johnson’s timing, claiming that the mother and daughter hadn’t been in communication for years on end. In his words:
While the Chrisleys haven’t been so public themselves about plans for Chloe after they enter the prison system, daughter Savannah Chrisley spoke to the idea of being the guardian for both Chloe and the teenaged Grayson. That said, her comments were made prior to sentencing and thus before Angela Johnson made her claims.
Todd Chrisley continued his argument, saying:
It would appear that Johnson did not return to the courtroom for such reasons, but had made clear during the judge’s questioning that she wasn’t being threatened or coerced into giving up Chloe, and wasn’t being paid anything as compensation for it.
The reality star doubled down on the custody rights situation and explained why they aimed to become Chloe’s guardian in the first place following a joint custody phase. According to Todd Chrisley:
Chrisley said the stipulations for the condo were such that Johnson only needed to stay current with monthly payments, and the condo would have become Chloe’s property upon reaching the age of 18. But she allegedly did not make said payments. As well, Chrisley stated Johnson was also given a Toyota Prius and the funding for nursing school tuition, but she purportedly did not make efforts to complete the schooling, and also wasn’t dependable when it came to driving to pick Chloe up when it was Johnson’s time to take her.
And when it comes to having receipts to show as proof, Chrisley spoke directly to Johnson through the podcast, saying he knows she’s listening.
Even beyond all of the issues relating directly to Chloe, Todd Chrisley said he and others have been receiving letters and emails from other men that Johnson has had children with, where the fathers are reportedly asking for help in gaining their own custody rights. To be expected, the former reality star is not interested in dealing with Johnson’s troubles with others.
At this time, the Chrisleys are still expected to be appealing their prison sentences, though it’s impossible to know how things will go between now and the points when Todd and Julie are expected to be incarcerated.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.