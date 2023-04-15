Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Clapped Back After Abby Lee Miller Made Comments About His Prison Stint

The Chrisley kids have had a lot to say since their parents, Todd and Julie, reported to jail in January due to being found guilty of bank fraud and more . The reality TV vets have specifically used their respective platforms to defend the legally embattled couple. Lindsie Chrisley, Todd’s oldest daughter with ex-wife Teresa Terry, is one of the Chrisley Knows Best alums who’s been the most vocal as of late. And just recently, Lindsie caught wind of what fellow TV veteran Abby Lee Miller had to say about Todd’s prison stint and clapped back.

Abby Lee Miller notably rose to fame on the hit show Dance Moms during the 2010s and went on to appear in a number of spinoffs. Her TV career would hit a serious setback, however, when she was indicted for allegedly hiding income in 2015. She entered a guilty plea the following year and was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. The star reported in July 2017 and, ultimately, Miller was (sort of) released a bit early in 2018.

Earlier this month, the Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition star claimed that she communicated with Todd Chrisley ahead of his sentence. Additionally, she shared thoughts on how he’d fare in prison, saying that the “bougie” Chrisley wouldn’t “be able to handle” his incarceration. She specifically reasoned that he’d have a tough time adjusting to “the soap and the towels” available to him. Lindsie Chrisley was not pleased to hear any of those assumptions and believes that the Lifetime alum is simply seeking out publicity:

I’m going to dub this stint as her most recent claim to fame. And I don't mean that in a petty way and – it's probably going to come across a little petty – but what she did in my opinion was very inappropriate. She aired what she claimed was private communications with my dad, and I feel like it’s inappropriate, unethical and frankly, just a betrayal. She has been in this business for some time, so she should know better in business like this than to do something like that. I don't believe she would have been brazen enough to do had my dad not currently been incarcerated.

Lindsie Chrisley shared these honest thoughts during the latest installment of her podcast, The Southern Tea . She went on to specifically chastise Abby Lee Miller due to her own past run-in with the criminal justice system. In Chrisley’s estimation, Miller’s experience should make her a bit more sympathetic to what Todd is going through at the moment. With that, Lindsie also offered Miller some advice regarding what she should do with the platform she has:

If she did, in fact, go to prison, so she would’ve witnessed the injustice. … My message to her is – and I truly do hope that it is received well and clearly – to just have some dignity. She knows as well as her team that everything on my family is currently being reported. Frankly, if someone in my family farted, it would be reported. She has a project coming out [and] wanted to use the downfall of someone else to gain press for her project. And I can confidently assure you that there is no concern about towels or soap regarding my dad. I would like to encourage her to spend her time giving back to the community and stop spewing the nonsense that just makes her truly look uneducated and thirsty for headlines. Use the platform that you have built to help people and not tear someone down…

All of these thoughts would seemingly be enough but, a little later in the chat, the podcaster punctuated her spiel with another declaration. And even she even admitted that the following blurb is just a bit of pettiness on her part:

… for what it's worth, I didn't like her on Dance Moms anyway. That's me just being petty spaghetti.

If there’s anything you should know about the various members of the Chrisley family, it’s that they rarely bite their tongues. That’s why it’s not all that shocking that Lindsie and her relatives have been speaking out during this time. Months ago, she revealed that someone called her out at an eatery because she’s “one of them.” The 33-year-old also previously discussed how Todd and Julie were spending time with family ahead of their report dates.