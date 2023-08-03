Tom Brady Now Has A Lucrative Side Gig That Ryan Reynolds Would Likely Approve Of

While Tom Brady hung up his jersey and put the football away as a player, now, he's picking up a completely different football. The former NFL star announced a new lucrative side gig, and much like Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenneys’ recent business venture in the world of sports, it involves going across the pond to get involved in another type of football. Let’s just say while the quarterback is retired from the NFL , he’s not ready to stop working and winning, and I think the owners of Wrexham AFC would approve.

Much like the Deadpool and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actors who bought their club in 2021, Tom Brady bought a minority stake in an English football club, Birmingham City FC, specifically. The football team is part of the English Football League, and the former New England Patriots quarterback is set to become a minority owner and chairman of the advisory board, according to Birmingham City’s announcement .

What this means is the former NFL star will work with club board members and the club’s leadership team, per the statement. He’ll also collaborate with the sports science department “to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs.” On top of that, the team stated Brady will also help out with global marketing efforts for the team.

Along with the Chairman of the Board praising Brady and his involvement in the statement, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also expressed his excitement in the announcement. He said:

Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me. BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I’m excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none. I’ve been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I’m looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham.

Brady also noted that he has “a lot to learn” about the sport, but he does “know a few things about winning,” in the Twitter announcement of the news. He also said he loves to be the “underdog,” and he can’t wait to help the team succeed.

While Tom Brady is doing something slightly different than Reynolds and McElhenney, his involvement with this team does remind me of how the actors have worked to bring up Wrexham AFC.

Through their docuseries Welcome to Wrexham we all learned about why the two decided to become football club owners, and how they were working to improve the team. Well, that work paid off, because the two actors celebrated their teams' promotion this spring after a massive season, and the second installment of their series will drop on the 2023 TV schedule on September 12. So, overall, this business venture has really paid off for the two. It seems the 80 for Brady star could be seeking a similar kind of success.

Overall, I think this potentially lucrative business venture could be fantastic for Tom Brady. Based on Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s success and enthusiasm for their team, I think they’d approve of the NFL star’s choice.