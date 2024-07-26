How To Watch Swimming At The Olympics Online: Stream Live And On-Demand From Anywhere

Watch Swimming at the Olympics online

Watch Swimming at the Olympics: Preview

You better put your goggles on because swimming at the Paris Olympics is bound to make a splash. Featuring 35 televised events over nine days, sports fans will get to watch Olympians such as Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky thrash it out in Paris La Défense Arena’s pool. Our guide details everything about how to watch Swimming at the Olympics below, including free streaming options and a broadcast schedule of the medal-winning events.

This year’s packed programme begins on Saturday, July 27 and concludes Sunday, August 4. Almost 900 Olympians will take part in a variety of aquatic contests: covering distances between 50m to 1500m in preliminary rounds, heats, and finals, and using swimming styles like freestyle, backstroke, and the butterfly.

As always, Team USA is the one to beat. The reigning Olympic champions have amassed a glittering total of 579 medals in swimming, with 257 of them gold. Australia is the country’s only real competition, but they’re still trailing far behind with a medal tally under half that of the US.

Yet Paris 2024 promises to deliver some thrillingly close calls as titans of the water-borne sport go head-to-head. US swimming star Ledecky is likely competing in eight events, among them the Women’s 400m Freestyle Final on July 27. That unmissable contest should see the Olympic gold medallist face stiff competitions from Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, who currently holds the world record.

We’ll also be watching the Men’s 100m freestyle with bated breath on July 31, as Romania’s David Popovici takes on China’s Pan Zhanle and Australia’s Kyle Chalmers. Plus there are the men and women’s Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final (Aug. 3) and the 10km marathon swims – the Games’ first point-to-point open water race in over a hundred years (Aug. 8–9), assuming, of course, the river stays sewage-free.

Don’t miss a moment of breathless action at the Olympic pool. Simply read our guide below for how to watch Swimming at the Olympics online now, from anywhere in the world and 100% free.

How to watch Swimming at the Olympics online FREE in the UK

The BBC is the UK home of everything Paris Olympics-related, and Swimming at the Olympics will be covered from Saturday, July 27, across BBC One, BBC Two, and on BBC iPlayer’s Olympic channel. Olympic swimming broadcasts will then air daily up until August 4. But wait! There's also Marathon swimming on August 8 and 9, near the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

You’ll find dates and broadcast times for the BBC here.

If you want to watch Swimming at the Olympics online, BBC iPlayer lets UK viewers to stream the Games live and on-demand, while also providing a second curated channel dubbed Olympics Extra. BBC iPlayer is compatible on a range of devices and, better still, it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

NB: If you’re a UK citizen traveling abroad, you can subscribe to a VPN to access a regionally-restricted service like BBC iPlayer and stream Swimming at the Olympics online just as you would back home.

How to watch Swimming at the Olympics online from anywhere

If you're abroad on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Swimming at the Olympics just as you would at home.

While streaming services like Peacock restrict access from IP addresses outside of their licensed country, there's a piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and watch Swimming at the Olympics on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

How to watch Swimming at the Olympics in the US

NBC and USA will provide coverage of almost every swimming competition. US viewers will be able to watch Swimming at the Olympics from Saturday, July 27 at 5am ET / 2am PT, with event daily up until and including Saturday, August 5.

For the wanting to watch both 10km Marathon Swimming races in the Seine, those living in an EDT time zone will need to tune in early on August 8 and 9 at 1:30am ET. Those residing in a PDT time zone, it will be on late evening, August 7 and 8 at 22:30pm PT. NBC’s Spanish-language channel Telemundo should also provide extensive coverage.

The full schedule of Olympic swimming programming across linear TV and streaming in the US is available here.

How to watch Swimming at the Olympics online FREE in Australia

In Australia, Channel Nine will cover Swimming at the Olympics events from Saturday, July 27 at 1pm AEST, with the final indoor event broadcast at 2:25am AEST on Monday, August 5. Both 10km Marathon Swimming events, meanwhile, will be broadcast early in the afternoon on August 8 and August 9.

A free streaming option for cord-cutters is 9Now. Providing 40 channels of live and on-demand programming, the Australian streaming service is completely FREE. All you need to do is create an account using your email and password.

Alternatively, purchasing the Stan Sport add-on on top of a basic Stan plan might be tempting for avid followers of the Olympics. Stan Sport provides a HD, ad-free experience for starters. Plus, it provides eight exclusive international Olympics channels to boot. New subscribers can get their base plan free for the first 30-days (beginning from AU$12 for Stan Basic), but Stan Sport is charged at AU$15 a month, with no free trial period available.

An Aussie out of the country? If you find yourself abroad when Swimming at the Olympics takes place, subscribe to a VPN to access regional services like 9Now or Stan and continue streaming like you were right back home.

How to watch Swimming at the Olympics online FREE in Canada

Canadians can watch Swimming at the Olympics live on channels CBC and TSN. Indoor swimming events get underway from Saturday, July 27 from 4:50am ET / 1:50am PT and will run daily until the last four final events on August 4. Following this, the Women’s and Men’s 10km Marathon Swimming will take place on Thursday, August 8 and Friday, August 9.

You can find CBC’s comprehensive schedule of events here.

But if you’ve cut the cord, you can watch Swimming at the Olympics online with CBC Gem. Gem offers live streams of multiple channels, a round-the-clock Olympic Channel, and on-demand content. It’s 100% free to use, simply sign-up by creating an account.

If you’re currently vacationing abroad, you can subscribe to a VPN to access Canada-specific services and stream Swimming at the Olympics just as you would from home.

Schedule for Olympic Swimming medal events

July 27: Men’s 400m Freestyle Final (19:42 CEST / 13:42 ET / 10:42 PT)

Men’s 400m Freestyle Final (19:42 CEST / 13:42 ET / 10:42 PT) July 27: Women’s 400m Freestyle Final (19:52 CEST / 13:52 ET / 10:52 PT)

Women’s 400m Freestyle Final (19:52 CEST / 13:52 ET / 10:52 PT) July 27: Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final (20:34 CEST / 14:34 ET / 11:34 PT)

Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final (20:34 CEST / 14:34 ET / 11:34 PT) July 27: Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final (20:44 CEST / 14:44 ET / 11:44 PT)

Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final (20:44 CEST / 14:44 ET / 11:44 PT) July 28: Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final (19:30 CEST / 13:30 ET / 10:30 PT)

Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final (19:30 CEST / 13:30 ET / 10:30 PT) July 28: Women’s 100m Butterfly Final (19:40 CEST / 13:40 ET / 10:40 PT)

Women’s 100m Butterfly Final (19:40 CEST / 13:40 ET / 10:40 PT) July 28: Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final (20:44 CEST / 14:44 ET / 11:44 PT)

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final (20:44 CEST / 14:44 ET / 11:44 PT) July 29: Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final (19:30 CEST / 13:30 ET / 10:30 PT)

Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final (19:30 CEST / 13:30 ET / 10:30 PT) July 29: Men’s 200m Freestyle Final (19:40 CEST / 13:40 ET / 10:40 PT)

Men’s 200m Freestyle Final (19:40 CEST / 13:40 ET / 10:40 PT) July 29: Men’s 100m Backstroke Final (20:19 CEST / 14:19 ET / 11:19 PT)

Men’s 100m Backstroke Final (20:19 CEST / 14:19 ET / 11:19 PT) July 29: Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final (20:25 CEST / 14:25 ET / 11:25 PT)

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final (20:25 CEST / 14:25 ET / 11:25 PT) July 29: Women’s 200m Freestyle Final (20:41 CEST / 14:41 ET / 11:41 PT)

Women’s 200m Freestyle Final (20:41 CEST / 14:41 ET / 11:41 PT) July 30: Women’s 100m Backstroke Final (19:56 CEST / 13:56 ET / 11:56 PT)

Women’s 100m Backstroke Final (19:56 CEST / 13:56 ET / 11:56 PT) July 30: Men’s 800m Freestyle Final (20:02 CEST / 14:02 ET / 11:02 PT)

Men’s 800m Freestyle Final (20:02 CEST / 14:02 ET / 11:02 PT) July 30: Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final (21:01 CEST / 15:01 ET / 12:01 PT)

Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final (21:01 CEST / 15:01 ET / 12:01 PT) July 31: Women’s 100m Freestyle Final (19:30 CEST / 13:30 ET / 10:30 PT)

Women’s 100m Freestyle Final (19:30 CEST / 13:30 ET / 10:30 PT) July 31: Men’s 200m Butterfly Final (19:36 CEST / 13:36 ET / 10:36 PT)

Men’s 200m Butterfly Final (19:36 CEST / 13:36 ET / 10:36 PT) July 31: Women’s 1500m Freestyle Final (20:07 CEST / 14:07 ET / 11:07 PT)

Women’s 1500m Freestyle Final (20:07 CEST / 14:07 ET / 11:07 PT) July 31: Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final (21:15 CEST / 15:15 ET / 12:15 PT)

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final (21:15 CEST / 15:15 ET / 12:15 PT) July 31: Men’s 100m Freestyle Final (21:22 CEST / 15:22 ET / 12:22 PT)

Men’s 100m Freestyle Final (21:22 CEST / 15:22 ET / 12:22 PT) August 1: Women’s 200m Butterfly Final (19:30 CEST / 13:30 ET / 10:30 PT)

Women’s 200m Butterfly Final (19:30 CEST / 13:30 ET / 10:30 PT) August 1: Men’s 200m Backstroke Final (19:37 CEST / 13:37 ET / 10:37 PT)

Men’s 200m Backstroke Final (19:37 CEST / 13:37 ET / 10:37 PT) August 1: Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final (20:04 CEST / 14:04 ET / 11:04 PT)

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final (20:04 CEST / 14:04 ET / 11:04 PT) August 1: Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final (20:49 CEST / 14:49 ET / 11:49 PT)

Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final (20:49 CEST / 14:49 ET / 11:49 PT) August 2: Men’s 50m Freestyle Final (19:30 CEST / 13:30 ET / 10:30 PT)

Men’s 50m Freestyle Final (19:30 CEST / 13:30 ET / 10:30 PT) August 2: Women’s 200m Backstroke Final (19:36 CEST / 13:36 ET / 10:36 PT)

Women’s 200m Backstroke Final (19:36 CEST / 13:36 ET / 10:36 PT) August 2: Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final (19:43 CEST / 13:43 ET / 10:43 PT)

Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final (19:43 CEST / 13:43 ET / 10:43 PT) August 3: Men’s 100m Butterfly Final (19:30 CEST / 13:30 ET / 10:30 PT)

Men’s 100m Butterfly Final (19:30 CEST / 13:30 ET / 10:30 PT) August 3: Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final (20:01 CEST / 14:01 ET / 11:01 PT)

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final (20:01 CEST / 14:01 ET / 11:01 PT) August 3: Women’s 800m Freestyle Final (20:08 CEST / 14:08 ET / 11:08 PT)

Women’s 800m Freestyle Final (20:08 CEST / 14:08 ET / 11:08 PT) August 3: Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final (20:34 CEST / 14:34 ET / 11:34 PT)

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final (20:34 CEST / 14:34 ET / 11:34 PT) August 4: Women’s 50m Freestyle Final (17:30 CEST / 11:30 ET / 8:30 PT)

Women’s 50m Freestyle Final (17:30 CEST / 11:30 ET / 8:30 PT) August 4: Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final (17:36 CEST / 11:36 ET / 8:36 PT)

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final (17:36 CEST / 11:36 ET / 8:36 PT) August 4: Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final (18:06 CEST / 12:06 ET / 9:06 PT)

Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final (18:06 CEST / 12:06 ET / 9:06 PT) August 4: Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final (18:26 CEST / 12:26 ET / 9:26 PT)

Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final (18:26 CEST / 12:26 ET / 9:26 PT) August 7/8: Women’s 10km Marathon Swimming (7:30 CEST / 1:30 ET / Weds, 22:30 PT)

Women’s 10km Marathon Swimming (7:30 CEST / 1:30 ET / Weds, 22:30 PT) August 8/9: Men’s 10km Marathon Swimming (7:30 CEST / 1:30 ET / Thurs, 22:30 PT)

Where can I watch Swimming at the Olympics? Depending on where you’re located, you’ll find extensive coverage of Olympic swimming events – and the majority of it 100% free. That’s courtesy of NBC and Peacock in the US, and CBC and CBC Gem for Canadian citizens. In the UK, the BBC is the dedicated home of the Paris 2024 Olympics, while Channel Nine and 9Now offer almost around-the-clock coverage and commentary.

When can I watch Katie Ledecky at the Paris Olympics? Seven time Olympic gold medal champion is back for her fourth Olympic Games. If she qualifies, you could see her taking part in a total of eight events: the Women’s 400 Freestyle Heats (11:00 CEST / 5:00 ET / 2:00 PT) and the Women’s 400 Freestyle Final (20:55 CEST / 14:55 ET / 11:55 PT) on Saturday, July 27. After a few days “rest,” she has the Women’s 1500 Freestyle Heats (11:00 CEST / 5:00 ET / 2:00 PT) on Tuesday, July 30, and the Women’s 1500 Freestyle Final (20:07 CEST / 14:07 ET / 11:07 PT) on Wednesday, July 31. She will be take part in the Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Heats (11:00 CEST / 5:00 ET / 2:00 PT) and the Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Finals (20:49 CEST / 14:49 ET / 11:49 PT), both on Thursday August 1. Finally, we’ll see her compete in the Women’s 800 Freestyle Heats (11:00 CEST / 5:00 ET / 2:00 PT) on Friday, August 2, and, if she qualifies, at the Women’s 800 Freestyle Final (21:09 CEST / 15:09 ET / 12:09 PT) on Saturday, August 3.