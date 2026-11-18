Angry Caregivers Are Using SNL’s Sister To Call Out Family Members On Social Media
One of the best SNL sketches in years is producing some strong reactions.
The goal of sharing a Saturday Night Live sketch is typically to elicit a laugh, but now and again, one makes such a thoughtful or important point that people use it as a conversation starter or as evidence to prove a point. That’s exactly what’s going on with last weekend’s Sister sketch, a fake commercial about how caregiving responsibilities overwhelmingly fall on the women in the family. Tens of thousands have taken to social media to share or retweet the sketch alongside comments about how they feel seen, and now, we’ve reached the point where people are using it to call out their own family members.
Sister has been watched more than five million times in the past few days on YouTube, more than twenty million times on X and untold millions of times more on additional social platforms. If you look at comments on any of these platforms, two immediate themes jump out. Many people are saying they feel exactly like the title sister in the sketch, and many others are calling out family members for not helping with caregiving responsibilities.
Actually, I probably phrased that second one too nicely. What many people are doing is throwing up their middle fingers at family members and telling stories about their avoidance and/ or woeful incompetence. Here’s a story with more than 69,000 likes…
That wild story is definitely not an outlier either. The angry rants are just pouring out of people, an overwhelming majority of whom are women who feel like they are left doing everything while their siblings live their lives. Some are mad about how they did everything until their parent died, only to find out their absentee sibling(s) got the exact same inheritance. Others are mad about how their family members infrequently show up and then critique the job they were doing and question the decisions they make.
One woman shared that a caretaker in her family was later sued by the surviving family members for taking money out of the disabled parent’s bank account to buy said parent food and medicine. You can check out that banger below, which has about five thousand likes…
Seriously, don’t take my word for it. Look wherever the Sister sketch is embedded. You’ll immediately start running into story after story of angry people who need to let it out. I saw one woman calling out the parent they’re looking after for raising her brother to think he didn’t need to help. I’ve seen numerous lawyers, nurses, dementia care workers and doctors saying they see the same dynamic over and over again. I saw one woman say her brother who lives near her mom can’t be bothered to help; so, she has to travel across the country to handle things.
It’s clear this sketch, which is filled with fun little easter eggs, struck a nerve, but it seems like in a very therapeutic way. It’s allowing people to give voice to frustrations they’ve clearly had for a long time, and if it leads to even some family members doing a little self-reflecting and helping out a bit more, it’ll be a huge victory. You can watch the sketch in full below...
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Saturday Night Live is off for a few weeks for the holidays, but it’ll return in early December with the next new episode guest hosted by Amanda Seyfried. Fingers crossed she’s able to give us something that makes even a fraction of the cultural footprint. You can catch previously aired episodes streaming with a Peacock subscription.
Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
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