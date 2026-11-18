The goal of sharing a Saturday Night Live sketch is typically to elicit a laugh, but now and again, one makes such a thoughtful or important point that people use it as a conversation starter or as evidence to prove a point. That’s exactly what’s going on with last weekend’s Sister sketch, a fake commercial about how caregiving responsibilities overwhelmingly fall on the women in the family. Tens of thousands have taken to social media to share or retweet the sketch alongside comments about how they feel seen, and now, we’ve reached the point where people are using it to call out their own family members.

Sister has been watched more than five million times in the past few days on YouTube, more than twenty million times on X and untold millions of times more on additional social platforms. If you look at comments on any of these platforms, two immediate themes jump out. Many people are saying they feel exactly like the title sister in the sketch, and many others are calling out family members for not helping with caregiving responsibilities.

Actually, I probably phrased that second one too nicely. What many people are doing is throwing up their middle fingers at family members and telling stories about their avoidance and/ or woeful incompetence. Here’s a story with more than 69,000 likes…

My mom literally called me to come over to help her water a single outdoor plant, and when I got there she was cooking for my older brother who had been there the entire time.

That wild story is definitely not an outlier either. The angry rants are just pouring out of people, an overwhelming majority of whom are women who feel like they are left doing everything while their siblings live their lives. Some are mad about how they did everything until their parent died, only to find out their absentee sibling(s) got the exact same inheritance. Others are mad about how their family members infrequently show up and then critique the job they were doing and question the decisions they make.

(Image credit: NBC/ Peacock/ SNL)

One woman shared that a caretaker in her family was later sued by the surviving family members for taking money out of the disabled parent’s bank account to buy said parent food and medicine. You can check out that banger below, which has about five thousand likes…

With Sister you can also wait for her to spend your dad’s money on essentials for him like groceries or clothes and then sue her later - because she never had financial power of attorney!

Seriously, don’t take my word for it. Look wherever the Sister sketch is embedded. You’ll immediately start running into story after story of angry people who need to let it out. I saw one woman calling out the parent they’re looking after for raising her brother to think he didn’t need to help. I’ve seen numerous lawyers, nurses, dementia care workers and doctors saying they see the same dynamic over and over again. I saw one woman say her brother who lives near her mom can’t be bothered to help; so, she has to travel across the country to handle things.

watching this from my mom’s house 1500 miles away bc my brother Just Can’t Manage to get her to the doctor or the dentist. he lives down the street

It’s clear this sketch, which is filled with fun little easter eggs, struck a nerve, but it seems like in a very therapeutic way. It’s allowing people to give voice to frustrations they’ve clearly had for a long time, and if it leads to even some family members doing a little self-reflecting and helping out a bit more, it’ll be a huge victory. You can watch the sketch in full below...

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Sister - SNL - YouTube Watch On

Saturday Night Live is off for a few weeks for the holidays, but it’ll return in early December with the next new episode guest hosted by Amanda Seyfried. Fingers crossed she’s able to give us something that makes even a fraction of the cultural footprint. You can catch previously aired episodes streaming with a Peacock subscription.