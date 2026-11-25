I can’t remember the last time an SNL sketch went as viral as “Sister” did a week ago. While impressions, “Weekend Update” and host and musical guest moments are topics of conversation at Studio 8h every week, everyone and their mother saw the “Sister” sketch, and now all those people are going to be in a confined space with one another over Thanksgiving weekend. The comment section is all over this awkwardness.

I’d already been thinking about “Sister” ahead of my own Thanksgiving celebration. Caretaking has hit my family hard while my mom’s battled cancer twice, and while I have another sister who has helped me with those dynamics, SNL’s John Mulaney sketch really spoke to me, and I just already know it’s going to come up at Thanksgiving for many families dealing with caring for an older family member. For us, it should be a humorous conversation. For many? Not so much.

Written by Chase Rosenberg, Mikey Day, Streeter Seidell, and Simon Rich, the sketch follows brothers who have implemented their “sister” for elder care, and have then stepped back to let her handle everything that comes with that label. It’s really funny, but there are also many rings of truth to it, and it has sparked a lot of conversation from angry siblings who feel burnt out and tasked with doing too much. It's led to so much discourse in the days after its release, I'd imagine it will land on the list of Saturday Night Live sketches we'll talk about for years.

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Now, one Internet user thinks it’s going to be a big topic of conversation over the holidays, and many SNL viewers agree the timing was probably intentional for a sketch that was this biting and led to so many personal feelings.

Streeter Seidell dedicated the sketch to his own sister Heidi! I wonder how many awkward moments this will inspire next Thursday. 😂

In fact, lots of people think the timing of the SNL sketch was perfect or awful, depending on what you think about it. I don't want to harp too hard

"Yeah this was an instant classic. releasing this right before Thanksgiving was hilariously messy af also."

"My brothers are going to get a very rude awakening."

"I loved this sketch and almost sent it to my sister but then realized it would probably just bum her out."

"I think this sketch will be as widely shared and remembered as the “Mom got a robe” one from Christmas a few years ago. That one really hit home for a lot of us."

One viral tweet also noted the release of the sketch just before family get togethers had to be “deliberate." (Again, it's definitely interesting.)

SNL gets a bad rap, often deservedly so. But this is a sketch we'll be talking about for decades. Look at the replies and quote-tweets: person after person after person saying "this is my life", or "I'm Sister." Dropping this right before Thanksgiving had to be deliberate, right?

To note, I don't personally agree with the bent that SNL deserves a bad rap. The show has had ups and downs as long as I've watched it, and silly bits can sometimes drive home harder than some of the political or Update stuff. While not on topic to Thanksgiving like the Adele-themed "Thanksgiving Miracle" sketch with Aidy Bryant, I do think this is one we will continue to watch and discuss this week.

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I'd just recommend people do so before people are too hyped up on tryptophan, alcohol and sugar.