As Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep And More Stars Respond To Kimmel's Suspension, Howard Stern Feels 'It's Unfortunate ABC Even Has To Be In This Position'

Since ABC decided to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely, celebrities and fans alike have spoken out in defense of not only the show but the host himself. Hollywood bigwigs like Ben Stiller and Wanda Sykes have since weighed in and expressed their disapproval of Kimmel being taken off the air. Now, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep along with a host of other celebs are taking action. All the while, Howard Stern is explaining why he finds the suspension “unfortunate” and how he’s taken action himself.

How Many Of The Entertainment Industry’s Biggest Stars Are Supporting Jimmy Kimmel

It was announced on Monday that over 400 celebrities signed a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which opposes Kimmel’s suspension. The open letter declares that citizens “must never accept government threats to our freedom of speech.” Aside from Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, major stars like Ben Affleck, Regina King, Mark Ruffalo, Bryan Cranston, Joaquin Phoenix, Carrie Coon, Zooey Deschanel and Lin-Manuel Miranda. An excerpt from the letter reads as follows:

Last week, Jimmy Kimmel was taken off the air after the government threatened a private company with retaliation, marking a dark moment for freedom of speech in our nation. In an attempt to silence its critics, our government has resorted to threatening the livelihoods of journalists, talk show hosts, artists, creatives, and entertainers across the board. This runs counter to the values our nation was built upon, and our Constitution guarantees.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and the company’s entertainment chair, Dana Walden, made the decision to pull Kimmel from the air due to comments he made in regard to the death of media pundit Charlie Kirk. It’s been reported that Walden and Iger’s decision was not well received by others at the company. Their choice came down after media companies Nexstar and Sinclair dropped the show from its ABC affiliates and on the heels of FCC chairman Brendan Carr suggesting he’d revoke ABC’s licence unless action was taken.

Howard Stern Weighs In On The Jimmy Kimmel Live! Controversy

Howard Stern just recently addressed the Jimmy Kimmel situation on air and explained that he’s been following it. The veteran radio host also confirmed that he’s spoken to Kimmel since the suspension came down the pipeline to see “how he was doing personally.” Like many others, Stern is unsure as to whether Kimmel’s show will return or be canceled by ABC. As seen in a clip shared to Instagram, what makes the shock jock uncomfortable, though, is the current situation that the aforementioned network currently finds itself in:

I just know when the government begins to interfere, when the government says, ‘I’m not pleased with you, so we’re going to orchestrate a way to silence you, it’s the wrong direction for our country, and I should know. I’ve been involved in something like this. And, now, ABC is put in the same position, and it’s unfortunate that ABC even has to be in this position. They shouldn’t have to be in this position. I feel for them, too, in this. But someone’s gotta step up and be fucking saying, ‘Hey, enough. We’re not gonna bow.’

As of this writing, many are tabulating the odds as to whether Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return to the 2025 TV schedule. The public at large will just have to wait and see what happens but, in the meantime, it would appear that Kimmel has more than a few people – stars and fans alike – in his corner.

