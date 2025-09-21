People Are Now Betting Over Whether Or Not Jimmy Kimmel Will Return To Late Night In 2025. What Insiders Say

Jimmy Kimmel Live! remains off the air following ABC and parent company Disney’s decision to suspend the show indefinitely. The move came after media companies Nexstar and Sinclair dropped the show from many of their affiliates nationwide. Kimmel drew backlash from the heads of those TV program-carrying corporations over comments he made in regard to the death of political pundit Charlie Kirk. Now, as people put down bets on the odds of Kimmel’s show returning, insiders are speaking out about the show’s status.

What Are The Reported Odds Of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Returning To The Airwaves?

Sporting events are far from the only kinds of situations that the general public bets on, as some of those same dynamics manage to spill over into the entertainment industry on occasion. BetOnline is currently monitoring the situations involving the futures of several talk shows and, as of late, there’s much focus on whether Kimmel will return before the 2025 TV schedule ends. Over the last couple of days the numbers of held steady and, as of this writing, this is where they stand:

Yes: 5/2 (+250)

No: 1/4 (-400)

For clarity, the figures above indicate that there’s currently an 80% probability (1/4) that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will not be back on TV by the end of 2025. On the other hand, it seems there’s only about a 28.6% probability (5/2) that the series will be back before the year closes out. Of course, none of this is set in stone, as the odds can certainly be defied if ABC does indeed decide to put Kimmel back on the air. Nevertheless, these current odds are definitely worth making note of.

Insiders Weigh In On What’s Going On With Jimmy Kimmel And ABC

The decision to remove Kimmel was made by Disney CEO Bob Iger as well as the company’s TV head, Dana Walden. Sources have since alleged that other people within the company did not agree with Iger’s decision and were surprised by Iger’s course of action. Recently, sources for Deadline reported that executives hoped to have Kimmel’s show back on the air “soon.” However, whether that’ll still happen remains to be seen, given further developments.

It’s since been reported that there have been internal meetings held in the hopes of landing on a resolution to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! situation. Per Deadline, Disney’s big brass asked that Kimmel apologize, but he allegedly preferred not to. It’s said that instead, Kimmel reportedly wants to go back on air, double down on his viewpoint and provide clarity on what he said in relation to Charlie Kirk’s death. The trade also opines that while both sides have yet to make a deal, the discussions represent a positive step for the show’s future.

Meanwhile, employees at Live! are said to be navigating the suspension situation accordingly. As it stands, staffers are not being laid off right now as previously alleged and, per an internal memo that leaked, they’re set to be paid in full for the upcoming week. Insiders claim Kimmel has built up a lot of goodwill with his employees and that he ultimately wants to make sure they’re taken care of during this time.

Outside the walls of the ABC-housed talk show, many are sharing their takes on the suspension. Fellow hosts Jon Stewart and Jimmy Fallon expressed support for Jimmy Kimmel after he was pulled, and Stephen Colbert called out the decision as well. The star of Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany, also criticized Kimmel’s suspension and encouraged viewers to cancel their streaming subscriptions. While Maslany and other big names in Hollywood supported Kimmel, others like U.S. President Donald Trump and FCC chairman Brendan Carr praised his removal from TV.

The odds of Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension being overturned by the end of the year may not look good right now, but this remains a fluid situation in which anything can happen. So, ultimately, the general public will just have to wait to see what ultimately goes down. In the meantime, though, it seems the people can continue to place their bets on the matter as they see fit.