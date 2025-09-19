Disney+ Star Tatiana Maslany Is Asking People To Cancel Their Subscriptions Amid Jimmy Kimmel Brouhaha. Here's Her Statement

The news that is taking over the 2025 TV schedule and the entertainment world in general is in regard to ABC's choice suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! following comments he made about Charlie Kirk. In the wake of this decision, there has been an outcry from people who both agree and disagree with it. Amid that, Tatiana Maslany, who starred in the Disney+ series She-Hulk, is asking people to cancel their Disney+, Hulu and ESPN subscriptions, which is notable since Disney owns all those companies as well as ABC.

Following Kimmel being taken off the air, Ben Stiller , Mike Birbiglia, Wanda Sykes and many more spoke out about the choice, and showed their support for the late-night talk show. Then, last night, Stephen Colbert (whose show was canceled a couple of months ago), Seth Meyers, Jon Stewart and Jimmy Fallon all spoke about Kimmel and the choice to take his show off the air during their programs.

Amid all that, Tatiana Maslany took to her Instagram stories to say the following:

(Image credit: Tatiana Maslany's Instagram)

As you can see, the image she chose is of her doing motion-capture work, which could have been for She-Hulk, which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription . She is urging those who see the image to cancel their subscriptions to the services owned by Disney.

While she didn’t specifically say this was over what happened to Jimmy Kimmel, it’s worth noting the timing of it all. She posted it within 24 hours of news breaking that his show was being suspended.

She’s Not The Only One Taking Action Against Disney

After Nexstar decided to preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! across its stations, ABC suspended the show entirely. This has prompted a major and political debate, which includes actors, filmmakers, politicians and more getting in on the conversation. Once the choice was made to suspend Kimmel, President Donald Trump congratulated ABC for making the choice.

Meanwhile, protestors are speaking out against the decision, others, like Maslany, are asking people to cancel their subscriptions, and some, including Amy Landecker, have posted about unsubscribing from their own accounts.

There are other actions being taken. For example, Damon Lindelof, the man behind shows like Lost, The Leftovers and Watchmen, said he would not work with Disney until Kimmel is reinstated. He wrote, in part, on Instagram :

I was shocked, saddened and infuriated by yesterday’s suspension and look forward to it being lifted soon. If it isn’t, I can’t in good conscience work for the company that imposed it.

As I stated earlier, other big names in Hollywood have spoken out about the choice to take Kimmel off the air. His show has not been canceled, and there’s a chance it could come back. However, the initial move to remove him over comments about Charlie Kirk has been intensely debated by people both for and against it for the last few days.

Now, as the conversation continues and people decide to take action by posting, protesting or doing something like canceling a subscription, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. This is very much a developing situation, and as more news breaks about Jimmy Kimmel Live! we’ll keep you posted.