Tori Spelling’s Husband Dean McDermott Releases Statement Following Their Decision To Divorce After 18 Years Of Marriage
The celebrity couple is splitting up.
For well over a decade now, Tori Spelling has been married to fellow actor Dean McDermott, with whom she shares five children. The two have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years but, through it all, they’ve remained together. Sadly, it would appear that their marriage is now coming to an end. Spelling and McDermott have decided to formally divorce after 18 years of marriage. The latter star confirmed the news himself via social media, releasing an emotional statement in which he discussed the situation.
Dean McDermott confirmed his impending split from his wife in a post shared to Instagram early Saturday morning. Said update included two photos: one of the two actors together and another snapshot of them with their brood. While McDermott didn’t get too specific about what motivated the decision to divorce, he did state in his caption that he and his soon-to-be ex-wife are looking to move forward with their lives and family. He also asked a request of his fans during this time of transition:
Divorces are rarely easy, for the two people that are splitting or the children they have. Based on Dean McDermott’s statement, you get the idea that the decision was mutual and possibly reached amicably. Should that be true, it could make the eventual legal proceedings easier on everyone. We wish McDermott, Tori Spelling and their kids the best as they navigate this period in their lives.
