Tracker Got Spicy In The Latest Episode With Justin Hartley's Real-Life Wife, But I'm Worried About The Status Of A Missing Character

Tracker brought back some familiar faces in the latest episode of Season 2 on CBS in the 2025 TV schedule, with Dead to Me's Diana Maria Riva reprising her role from Season 1 and Sofia Pernas, Justin Hartley's real-life wife, returning as rewardist Billie Matalon. The sparks between Billie and Colter caught fire at the end of "The Grey Goose," but I'm still thinking about a familiar face who wasn't in the episode: Bobby, played by Eric Graise.

Billie And Colter Hooked Up

While the early exclusive clip gave away what reunited Colter with Detective Brock, fans had to wait until "The Grey Goose" aired on March 30 for the full context of Billie's return. Colter needed her help in infiltrating a women's prison to gain access to necessary information while he and Brock investigated from the outside. The plan sounded all well and good, and Billie knew what she was doing undercover in the prison, but her mission went sideways and she was in very real danger.

At the end of the episode, Colter dropped by her hotel room with a bottle of wine and an apology, and she accepted the former a lot more easily than the latter. With sparks flying, they shared a kiss, got a little spicier, and... "The Grey Goose" cut to black before Colter and Billie could become too heated for CBS in the 8 p.m. ET time slot. It was Colter's first real love connection since Gina, who he may not see again after finally closing the case on her missing sister.

I doubt that this was the start of a serious ongoing romantic relationship between Colter and Billie, but I certainly wouldn't rule out seeing Sofia Pernas back on screen! This was her third episode of Tracker, and the dynamic between Colter and a rival rewardist has been fun since her first. That said, the fun of having Billie back was tempered somewhat by the question of what's happening with Bobby. We got a little more information in "The Grey Goose," but no hard answers.

Where's Bobby?

News broke ahead of Season 2 that Tracker was losing a series regular with the departure of Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin, but the absence of Eric Graise as Bobby Exley is more of a surprise. Bobby was last seen back in Episode 9 of Season 2, helping Colter and Co. as usual. Then, Bobby was nowhere to be seen, with his cousin Randy (Legacies vet Chris Lee) stepping in as the tech expert.

I've enjoyed having Randy on board, but the lack of explanation beyond that Bobby is "dealing with some family stuff" has nagged at me. "The Grey Goose" shed a little bit more light, with this conversation between Colter and Randy:

Colter: "You heard anything from Bobby?"

"You heard anything from Bobby?" Randy: "Nah, man. You know how he gets. Doesn't like to talk about personal stuff."

"Nah, man. You know how he gets. Doesn't like to talk about personal stuff." Colter: "I know his friend's funeral is this week."

"I know his friend's funeral is this week." Randy: "Yeah, I know that's hitting him hard. They were like brothers."

"Yeah, I know that's hitting him hard. They were like brothers." Colter: "I sent him a few texts. I haven't heard anything back. I figured maybe he's just taking some time."

"I sent him a few texts. I haven't heard anything back. I figured maybe he's just taking some time." Randy: "He'll get back to it. And if he doesn't, I'll make sure he does. No way out but through."

Does the mention that Bobby's friend's funeral is "this week" mean that he could be back sooner rather than later? I wish I could say for sure, and I haven't minded having Randy on board to fill in for his cousin, but hopefully we'll continue to at least get crumbs of informationl

For now, just keep tuning in to CBS on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of Tracker, with or without Bobby. The series has already been renewed for Season 3, so there's no need to worry that the end is nigh for Colter and Co. even as the weeks count down until the finale with a "shocking family secret."