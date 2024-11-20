Tracker Star Got Asked About That Possible Reenie Romance With Jensen Ackles' Russell: 'We Can't Argue That He's Charming'

As Tracker Season 2 continues on the 2024 TV schedule, the CBS hit has been hinting at a possible romance with Fiona Rene’s Reenie. While the first season seemingly teased that something was going on between her and Justin Hartley’s Colter, it’s possible that fans could be seeing her with someone else but still in the Shaw family. Jensen Ackles’ Russell has not been shy about his interest in Reenie, and Rene shared an interesting take on the dynamic.

Ackles made his debut as estranged brother Russell in the first season, with the series digging deeper into the Shaw family history and what really happened with their father’s death. Russell showed up again this season in Episode 2 to help out his brother, and in a later episode, Reenie told Colter, “It’s not like that between us” in regards to her and Russell. Rene updated People on the two characters' status, and you can’t blame Reenie for having high standards:

I mean, we can’t argue that he’s charming and attractive, but Reenie has some intense standards. Too intense, I think. Like, I don’t know if Reenie would even live up to her own standards. I think he would have to work very hard to get to a place where she would give into that. Unless it was a night of debauchery and she, you know…

It would be entertaining to see Reenie and Russell together, especially after it’s been teased that Reenie and Colter have a thing for one another. It does sound like Reenie won’t be giving in that easily, though, even if it will take a while to find someone that fits her standards.

That being said, having Russell and Reenie together would make for another good excuse to bring Ackles back from time to time, but he is pretty busy with other projects, including his upcoming Prime series Countdown. You never know what could happen, though.

Meanwhile, Reenie may be known for being pretty serious and helping Colter and her other clients, but that doesn’t mean she can’t still have fun. Fiona Rene revealed that while Reenie spends most of her time working, there has to be at least some time when she can just have fun, and I need more of it on the show. As she put it:

Workaholic women, there’s gotta be a moment where they let loose. I would love to see it.

Since we’re still pretty early on in Season 2, there is much more to dig into with Reenie and all of the other characters. Plus, Ackles will be in multiple episodes this season even despite his busy schedule, so who knows what will go on when Russell comes back into the picture. It should be interesting to see, though.

Those with a Paramount+ subscription can watch all episodes of Tracker and see for themselves if Reenie and Russell should get together or if she should settle with someone else, such as the other Shaw brother. New episodes air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, and there is no telling just what will happen, whether with Reenie, Colter, Russell, or another case of the week, and fans won’t want to miss a single second of it.