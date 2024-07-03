Travis Kelce Said He Might Go On The Eras Tour Stage Again, And I Have 3 Ideas For How That Could Happen

Eras Tour history was made when Travis Kelce surprised Swifties by getting on stage during the performance of “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.” The moment that Kelce and Taylor Swift shared on stage was magical, and now I can’t help but wonder if it’ll happen again. Well, the football player teased that it might, and I have some ideas for different ways he could take the stage.

What Travis Kelce Said About Getting On The Eras Tour Stage Again

It was clear that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a blast on stage together, and I think many of us are hoping for it to happen again. Well, the three-time Super Bowl champion seems to agree, because he said this on the latest episode of New Heights :

Shout out to Tay for letting me jump on stage with her. Who knows? It might not be the last time. You guys will have to keep showing up to The Eras Tour to see if I pop out of the stage or whatnot.

You heard the man, it could happen again. So, let’s chat about ways he could be incorporated into the Eras Tour!

Ideas For How Travis Kelce Can Be Incorporated Into The Eras Tour

The way I see it, the best moments to put Travis Kelce in are the ones that involve a bit of acting and comedy. He’s a football player, not a dancer, so I don’t think he should be trying to do “Vigilante Shit” or “Lover” -- as entertaining as that might be. However, there are plenty of instances where the dancers get to play characters in a way, and I think those are the best times for the tight end to get involved.

Riding A Bike During ‘Blank Space’, And Smashing The Car

Now, I can’t take credit for half of this one, because Travis Kelce mentioned on the podcast that he initially pitched this idea to Taylor Swift by asking:

How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 album?

However, he also noted that the bike could be a slight liability issue because he could run into other people or ride off the stage. I think Kelce could do it though, I believe in him.

So, yes, I’d love to see him ride the bike during this set, however, let’s take it one step further and have him smashing that car with the golf club during “Blank Space.” I know many of us have seen him jamming out to that track, and he’s said that it’s his favorite song by his partner (via The Schmo ). So, let’s get him on stage for that moment.

Doing The ‘Karma’ Dance

You know, “ Karma is the guy on the Chiefs ,” so I think Mr. Travis Kelce should be on stage during that moment. The choreography for that dance is beloved, it’s well-known and we already know the football player has it down, as you can see below:

Plus, let’s be real, we all know the tight end could really rock that tinsel jacket everyone wears as the orange door descends and the Eras Tour comes to an end.

Being Part Of ‘The Man’

As Travis put it, he loves to be a ham and a funny guy, and the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” moment was perfect for him to play that up. However, if they want to put him in a different part of the show where he can put those skills to use again, “The Man” is an excellent time to do so.

During this part of the concert, all the guys are dialing their antics up to ten as they play stereotypical masculine dudes, and I can just see Kelce getting really into it. He killed it on stage when he did this last time during The Tortured Poets Department set, and he was a great non-actor SNL host , so, let’s see him do it again, but this time in a sparkly suit.

Honestly, there are many ways Travis Kelce could be incorporated into the Eras Tour, and I can’t wait to see how they do it. So, make sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend, because you better believe we’ll be ready to write about the next time the Kansas City Chiefs player decides to “Shake It Off” on the Eras Tour stage again.