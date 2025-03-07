The White Lotus Season 3 Is Only Three Episodes In, But I'm So Curious (And Concerned) About Sarah Catherine Hook's Piper

Alright, I have to talk about The White Lotus Season 3, specifically Piper, because I am worried about my girl.

If you don’t know who Piper is, she is the daughter of the Ratliff family, the one who is basically the reason the entire family went to Thailand. She is writing her thesis paper on the Buddhist religion. What better way to do it than going directly to Thailand to interview someone on the subject?

There are plenty of great characters and big scenes in The White Lotus Season 3 already, from the heartthrob Walton Goggins (and that terrifying snake bite in Episode 3 ) to the iconic Parker Posey and the character whose character is just so hilarious. But I am really curious about Piper.

I am also concerned because the quiet person never stays peaceful for long in these shows. Let’s talk about it.

(Image credit: HBO)

Piper’s Family Is Full Of Characters, But She’s Pretty Quiet

So, before we get into this, let me say that I have very mixed feelings about the Ratliff family.

I’m really not sure how I feel about Timothy (Jason Isaacs). There’s just something going on with him that none of us genuinely know yet, and it’s clear he’s in significant trouble back home. One of my White Lotus Season 3 theories focuses on him and Rick (Goggins) having some big confrontation somehow.

Parker Posey’s character, Victoria, is hilarious, and I genuinely think she’s one of the best characters the show has ever featured. I don’t know whether to trust her or be worried for her, but I’m here for the ride.

I really don’t even want to talk about brothers Saxon and Lochlan. Those two are weird as hell, and I seriously don’t like that there’s this odd sexual energy between them—either way.

The family is full of characters who are certainly there to engage viewers with the content, but Piper is just sort of… there. She’s quiet. She’s trying to enjoy her time, be respectful, and do her research, which makes me really worried about her.

(Image credit: HBO)

And Then When She Speaks Up, It’s Like Her Family Is Against Her

Every time this poor girl opens her mouth, I feel like her family is against her in one way or another.

I think it’s because Piper takes this no-phone rule very seriously at this resort. She is all about embracing this culture, and the fact that her family is kind of constantly going against it aggravates her, as we see with her interactions with her father (who was always on his phone for the first few episodes).

But it’s more so with her brothers as well. Every time she has some interaction with them, it often ends in her getting angry, or them insulting or upsetting her, or something else. Even just speaking to Lochlan about what Saxon said about her left her upset. No one ever takes her seriously.

And oftentimes, when the quiet one is put down enough, it can lead to an explosion, something that I really don’t want to happen – but I think it’s sort of inevitable.

(Image credit: HBO)

Every Time She’s On Her Own, I Think Something Bad Is Going To Happen

This is one of my biggest gripes with Season 3. Some of my other colleagues are worried about what’s going to happen to other vacationers on the show, such as Philip Sledge commenting on Walton Goggins’ Rick . But to me, I’m fully focused on Piper because I am worried for her.

I mean that in the best way, too. I know she’s an adult, and it’s not like she can’t handle herself, but being a young woman roaming the local town alone in a foreign country at that age is very concerning – and can be extremely dangerous. And this show has often spread into dangerous territory when it comes to stuff like that.

Let’s not forget that the third season started with gunshots. And that could mean that anyone was shot. While I don’t want to think it was Piper, anyone could get killed, and her wandering around on her own for her thesis is only raising my concern.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Scene With The Monks Threw Me Off

Another moment that increases my worry for the college senior is her first encounter at the monastery, which wasn't what I was expecting.

I mean, Piper walks into a sanctuary only to see a monk on a laptop. While I know it’s probably ignorant to believe that every monk nowadays doesn’t have access to the internet, it still threw me off. Granted, it could just be for comedic purposes, but it just makes you wonder, you know?

And then there’s the moment where it feels like the monk isn’t really talking to her. He sort of came off like a receptionist rather than someone who genuinely cares about his religion and what he stands for.

It could also be the fact that it’s a foreigner coming into their home – which is fine if that’s the case – but it makes me feel bad for Piper, even if she did get a supposed appointment with the monk she's planning to see. A part of me really hopes that it works out… but another more cynical part believes it won’t.

(Image credit: HBO)

I Hope That She Really Does Just Get Stuff For Her Thesis And Stays Safe

Look, I don’t want this to be the case. I really do want Piper to write her thesis and get all the answers that she needs.

But in the case of The White Lotus, it feels like nothing ever quite works out the way that we hope it might. Characters come and go – some even come back, like Greg . Others fade away. And then there are some whose storyline takes a complete left turn into something you never expected. And I genuinely hope that’s not where Piper’s story is going.

Let the left turn be for her family and her weird brothers. Allow her to grow, and please, for the love of God, let her live. I will be happy if that’s the case.