90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Latest Episode Ended With A Breakup I Didn't See Coming

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Now Departing." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 9 delivered some shocking twists, but none as shocking as how the story seemingly ended for one couple. Elise Benson ended things with Joshua Lawson, and I was so sure we'd see them stick around.

Elise's return to 90 Day Fiancé came late in the season, but her storyline with Joshua in Australia delivered some of the most drama. Despite the couple's tense arguments and that incredibly awkward bar scene, it seemed like they were committed to each other. So then, why did the relationship end so unceremoniously ahead of the tell-all?

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How And Why Elise Ended Things With Joshua

The episode picked up with Elise crying in the apartment, hours before her flight. She revealed that she and Joshua had another fight overnight after he invited friends over to party on her final night before heading home to the United States. When she woke up in the morning, he was gone again and didn't show up until it was time for her to head to the airport.

After exchanging apologies and confirming their love for each other, Elise broke up with Joshua at the gate ahead of her flight. While she acknowledged that she had feelings for him and saw a future, she felt their relationship was too volatile, and it was too much for her. Joshua accepted her decision, said his goodbyes, and walked on.

I was shocked, and I wasn't the only one. Elise admitted she was shocked by how readily Joshua accepted the decision. He didn't argue, make any pleas to save the relationship, and essentially, treated it like a normal conversation. She was baffled, but ultimately felt better about her decision, considering how it played out.

(Image credit: TLC)

Will Elise Return To 90 Day Fiancé In The Future?

With one relationship done, I do wonder if we'll see Elise again on the 2026 TV schedule. After her time with Joshua, I feel as though long-distance relationships won't be sustainable for her unless she can work through her trust issues, as well as some other things.

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90 Day: The Single Life is already on television right now, and she's not on the alleged leaked cast list for Hunt For Love Season 2 (via Reddit). Given that, it's possible we may not see Elise for the rest of the year, though I wouldn't rule her out entirely just yet. Just because she's not great for a spinoff or built for long-distance relationships doesn't mean we won't see her appear on them.

I think there's also a possibility we get to the upcoming tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, and find out that Elise and Joshua have reconciled. These two were all over the place during their storyline, plus it wouldn't be the first time we've seen a 90 Day couple reconcile after a breakup.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

Every 90 Day Fiancé season and spinoff is available over on HBO Max. Pick up a subscription and enjoy plenty of other great shows and movies as well.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 9 tell-all kicks off on Sunday, April 26th. I am ready to watch and see what's going on with every couple involved, and learn some additional information to fill in the gaps about the things we already know.