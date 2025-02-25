One 90 Day: The Last Resort Couple Left The Show, And I'm Surprised It Took This Long

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 episode "The Last Judgement," for anyone who hasn't yet streamed it with a Max subscription.

With issues mounting for every couple featured on 90 Day: The Last Resort, it seemed like a only matter of time before at least one couple would finally give up on therapy and exit the resort. While I wasn't expected by who decided they were finally done and headed to divorce, I am surprised it took this long for Ariela and Biniyam Shibre to admit it.

The reality show veterans will be the latest married 90 Day Fiancé couple to split after marriage, despite prior assumptions that they'd stuck it out due to Ariela congratulatung Biniyam on being part of Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance. Based on the latest episode, it seems like these two decided they're better off separate, not that this fan is surprised by that. They're pretty late to that party.

(Image credit: TLC)

Ariela And Biniyam Decided To Leave The Resort

Ariela and Biniyam took part in a therapy session the day following their latest big blowup, in which she chastised the cast for not giving him more grief for how he's treated her throughout their relationship. With so many tense and significant moments in their 90 Day Fiancé tenure, it's hard to specify which incidents she might have been referring to, but it seemed problems once again arose concerning Biniyam's potential infidelity.

The therapist seemed primed to coach Ariela and Biniyam into a total reset where they moved forward and completely let go of the past, but was hit with a curveball when both cast members indicated divorce might be the best and most agreeable option. Their short time together on 90 Day: The Last Resort seemingly proved these two can't make it work, and that they are better off working on being co-parents more than anything.

(Image credit: TLC)

Their Marriage Seemed Over As Soon As Ariela And Biniyam Arrived, So I'm Not Surprised

It didn't take long for me to grow weary of Ariela and Biniyam's antics, and that was largely because I'd followed their journey heading into the show. The series aired a year after she suggested on 90 Day Diaries that they separate, so it seemed the marriage was DOA before they even arrived at the resort.

While some couples in 90 Day: The Last Resort have a chance at reconciling, it never seemed like a realistic outcome for this couple. Ariela and Biniyam are now free to pursue separate lives and romances and try to find happiness again after years of being miserable attached to each other. I'd be curious to see if either will end up in a 90 Day spinoff again on the 2025 TV schedule or if they're taking a break from reality television and work on their lives away from the spotlight for a while.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The first couple has left the resort, but I'm invested in seeing if they'll be the last by the time this is all over.